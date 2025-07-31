Sabre CEO promises sophisticated prices to brokers

Sabre Insurance Group CEO Geoff Carter has announced plans to offer brokers “even more sophisticated” pricing through a new platform, as he sets his sights on achieving £48m in profit by the end of 2025.

The provider’s half-year results set out pricing platform enhancements that are due to begin testing later this year.

“We’re starting to roll out and test the pricing; we tend not to do things spectacularly quickly,” he said. “We do it in quite a controlled way and that’s what we’re doing through the second half of this year.

