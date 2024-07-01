Thomas Carroll posts revenue growth in landmark employee ownership year

Thomas Carroll grew turnover 1.9% to £14.58m in a “historic year” when it switched to an employee ownership model.

The change, via an employee ownership trust, went through on 8 December 2023, handing over the reins to staff.

A filing at Companies House for Thomas Carroll Group detailed that of the £14.55m transaction, £3.17m was paid on completion and funded by a voluntary contribution by the group.

The remainder is expected to be paid by more voluntary contributions over the next nine years.

The move into