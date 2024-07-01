Insurance Age

Thomas Carroll posts revenue growth in landmark employee ownership year

Thomas Carroll grew turnover 1.9% to £14.58m in a “historic year” when it switched to an employee ownership model.

The change, via an employee ownership trust, went through on 8 December 2023, handing over the reins to staff.

A filing at Companies House for Thomas Carroll Group detailed that of the £14.55m transaction, £3.17m was paid on completion and funded by a voluntary contribution by the group.

The remainder is expected to be paid by more voluntary contributions over the next nine years.

The move into

Meet the MGA: Phoenix Specialty

A new entrant into the construction insurance market, Tim James, managing director at Phoenix, explains how it is responding to the wide variety of risks that exist within the market in the UK today, with eyes on global expansion in the future.

