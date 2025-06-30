Thomas Carroll grows turnover and profit in inaugural EOT year

Thomas Carroll Group boosted turnover by 7.1% to £15.61m in 2024, with profits also rising in its full first year as an employee ownership trust.

Profits hit £2.1m at the Caerphilly-headquartered business.

The group, which spans a Top 100 UK Broker, risk and wealth management offerings as well as insurtech TCI Futures, acknowledged the year-on-year profit rise was helped by an exceptional, non-recurring tax credit which it received as a result of its transition into employee ownership.

