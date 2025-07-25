TH March grew profits and turnover in run-up to EOT

Specialist jewellery and allied trades broker TH March boosted annual profit-after tax by 63.7% to £781,000 in the run-up to switching to an employee ownership trust.

The near two-thirds hike in post-tax profit was mirrored in operating profit, which rose from £648,000 to £1.07m in the year ended 31 March 2025.

The profitability increases came as turnover rose 4% to £11.1m, having broken through the £10m barrier in the prior year.

The insurance of jewellery and high-value items has long been a speciality of the group, with retail, wholesale and manufacturing jewellers comprising a significant part of its client base.

The Top 100 UK Broker also provides insurance