Phil Bayles on the etrading and data future for Bravo Networks

Bravo Networks’ delayed Bravo Digital Trader will go live in coming weeks as Ardonagh leader Phil Bayles hailed an “unbelievable asset”, Insurance Age can reveal.

The etrade offering for less complex and lower value commercial lines business, which represents approximately 80% of Bravo Networks’ members cases, was first unveiled in March 2023 with a scheduled rollout of last summer.

Bayles, pictured, chief commercial officer at Ardonagh Advisory, acknowledged the release had been a challenge, flagging technology was “notorious” for delays.

“We would have liked it to be sooner,” he accepted. “If it was easy, other people would have done it before.”

Concept

Ard