Aviva first to launch on Acturis Unify

Aviva is the first insurer to join Acturis’ artificial intelligence and data-driven placement strategy tool Unify.

This February, Insurance Age revealed the rollout of the software house’s offering that delivers granular insights and appetite matching for brokers and insurers.

The technology experts said at the time that the move, after a pilot in the final quarter of 2024, had come in response to broker demand.

Aviva detailed that by partnering with Acturis and leveraging the Unify solution, both the insurer and its brokers will have a shared view of data, but only with brokers’ permission.

According to Aviva