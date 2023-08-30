Direct Line takes Adam Winslow from Aviva as group CEO

Direct Line Group has swooped for Aviva’s UK & Ireland GI CEO Adam Winslow as its new chief executive.

The move concludes a protracted search for a replacement after Penny James stepped down in January.

James, who had been in the post since May 2019, departed two weeks after DLG issued a shock profit warning that knocked nearly 25% off the value of the share price.

Since her departure former NIG boss Jon Greenwood has been in the job on an interim basis but did not want the role permanently.

Join in Q1 24

Winslow, who has been succeeded by Jason Storah at Aviva, is expected to join in the