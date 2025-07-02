 Skip to main content
Aviva names Owen Morris UK personal lines CEO as Direct Line deal completes

Owen Morris

Owen Morris has been appointed CEO of UK personal lines at Aviva as the Direct Line takeover went through.

He steps up from being personal lines managing director and has been succeeded by Stuart Curson.

In the expanded post Morris has responsibility for the Direct Line business and Aviva’s personal lines business.

Last month it was confirmed that DLG CEO Adam Winslow, chief financial officer Jane Poole and others would exit when the takeover completed and that a new “leadership team will be confirmed on completion”.

Aviva has now announced interim appointments to lead the Direct Line business and in

