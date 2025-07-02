Aviva names Owen Morris UK personal lines CEO as Direct Line deal completes
Owen Morris has been appointed CEO of UK personal lines at Aviva as the Direct Line takeover went through.
He steps up from being personal lines managing director and has been succeeded by Stuart Curson.
In the expanded post Morris has responsibility for the Direct Line business and Aviva’s personal lines business.
Last month it was confirmed that DLG CEO Adam Winslow, chief financial officer Jane Poole and others would exit when the takeover completed and that a new “leadership team will be confirmed on completion”.
Aviva has now announced interim appointments to lead the Direct Line business and in
Only users who have a paid subscription or are part of a corporate subscription are able to print or copy content.
To access these options, along with all other subscription benefits, please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk or view our subscription options here: https://subscriptions.insuranceage.co.uk/subscribe
You are currently unable to print this content. Please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk to find out more.
You are currently unable to copy this content. Please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk to find out more.
Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.
As outlined in our terms and conditions, https://www.infopro-digital.com/terms-and-conditions/subscriptions/ (point 2.4), printing is limited to a single copy.
If you would like to purchase additional rights please email info@insuranceage.co.uk
Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.
You may share this content using our article tools. As outlined in our terms and conditions, https://www.infopro-digital.com/terms-and-conditions/subscriptions/ (clause 2.4), an Authorised User may only make one copy of the materials for their own personal use. You must also comply with the restrictions in clause 2.5.
If you would like to purchase additional rights please email info@insuranceage.co.uk
Sorry, our subscription options are not loading right now
Please try again later. Get in touch with our customer services team if this issue persists.
New to Insurance Age? View our subscription options
If you already have an account, please sign in here.
You already have an account with one of the websites below that uses this email address.
Risk.net, FX Markets.com, WatersTechnology.com, Central Banking.com, PostOnline.co.uk, InsuranceAge.co.uk, RiskTechForum.com and Chartis-Research.com.
Please use your existing password to sign in.
Register
Sign up and gain access to five complimentary news articles every month.
Already have an account? Sign in here
More on Insight
Home insurance premiums fall 3.8% in Q2
Home insurance premiums continued to fall in the second quarter of 2025 with the average top five prices down by 3.8%, according to Pearson Ham.
FCA confirms £38.8m broker fees for 2025/26
The Financial Conduct Authority has confirmed brokers will contribute £38.8m to its £783.5m budget for 2025/26.
MBC rebrands to Clear Insurance Ireland
McAuliffe Barry & Collins Insurance (trading as MBC Insurance and Techinsure.ie) has rebranded as Clear Insurance Ireland.
Acrisure rebrands Scottish brokers
Affinity Brokers has become the first of Acrisure’s Scottish insurance brokers to rebrand, after being bought by the consolidator in 2023.
Credit and political risk broker completes EOT switch
The Texel Group, a credit and political risk insurance broker, has completed its transition to 100% employee ownership through the creation of the Texel employee ownership trust.
CMA greenlights Aviva’s takeover of DLG
The Competition and Markets Authority has today cleared Aviva’s takeover of Direct Line Group.
MGA backer Accelerant files for IPO in US
Risk exchange platform and capacity provider Accelerant, a major player in the UK managing general agents market, has revealed plans for an IPO in the US.
Thomas Carroll grows turnover and profit in inaugural EOT year
Thomas Carroll Group boosted turnover by 7.1% to £15.61m in 2024, with profits also rising in its full first year as an employee ownership trust.