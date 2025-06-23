 Skip to main content
Insurance Age

DLG CEO Winslow and CFO Poole to exit in Aviva takeover management reshuffle

Adam Winslow

Jason Storah will become CEO of Direct Line Group and Adam Winslow will exit when the takeover by Aviva goes through.

Current DLG chief financial officer Jane Poole will also leave, provided the deal goes ahead, to be replaced by Stephen Pond, CFO for UK and Ireland general insurance business at Aviva.

Winslow, pictured, took up the job in March 2024, joining from Aviva, while Poole also previously worked at Aviva, reuniting with Winslow in October last year.

Storah succeeded Winslow as CEO of UK and Ireland general insurance at Aviva, and will now do so again in his current capacity, though the business

Only users who have a paid subscription or are part of a corporate subscription are able to print or copy content.

To access these options, along with all other subscription benefits, please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk.

You are currently unable to copy this content. Please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk to find out more.

Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.

As outlined in our terms and conditions, https://www.infopro-digital.com/terms-and-conditions/subscriptions/ (point 2.4), printing is limited to a single copy.

If you would like to purchase additional rights please email info@insuranceage.co.uk

Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.

You may share this content using our article tools. As outlined in our terms and conditions, https://www.infopro-digital.com/terms-and-conditions/subscriptions/ (clause 2.4), an Authorised User may only make one copy of the materials for their own personal use. You must also comply with the restrictions in clause 2.5.

If you would like to purchase additional rights please email info@insuranceage.co.uk

Sorry, our subscription options are not loading right now

Please try again later. Get in touch with our customer services team if this issue persists.

New to Insurance Age? View our subscription options

Register

Sign up and gain access to five complimentary news articles every month.

Already have an account? Sign in here

More on Insight

Most read articles loading...

You need to sign in to use this feature. If you don’t have an Insurance Age account, please register now.

Sign in
You are currently on corporate access.

To use this feature you will need an individual account. If you have one already please sign in.

Sign in.

Alternatively you can request an indvidual account here: