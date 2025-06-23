DLG CEO Winslow and CFO Poole to exit in Aviva takeover management reshuffle

Jason Storah will become CEO of Direct Line Group and Adam Winslow will exit when the takeover by Aviva goes through.

Current DLG chief financial officer Jane Poole will also leave, provided the deal goes ahead, to be replaced by Stephen Pond, CFO for UK and Ireland general insurance business at Aviva.

Winslow, pictured, took up the job in March 2024, joining from Aviva, while Poole also previously worked at Aviva, reuniting with Winslow in October last year.

Storah succeeded Winslow as CEO of UK and Ireland general insurance at Aviva, and will now do so again in his current capacity, though the business