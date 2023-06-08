Insurance Age

Ignite launches OpenAI-powered chatbot for brokers

Artificial intelligence robot
Software house Ignite Insurance Systems has launched a super-advanced artificial intelligence bot to answer customer queries.

The new tool is powered by OpenAI, the creators of ChatGPT.

According to Ignite, the offering uses dynamic calls on policy data to answer customer queries within seconds, with the aim of eventually replacing the less advanced chatbots that are currently being used by brokers, and reducing the need for costly call centres.

Launch phase 

The chatbot has a number of phases to go through before it fully can be used to answer customer calls. 

This is only the start of AI’s journey in insurance

