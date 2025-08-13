Broker Expo 2025 Countdown: Trade & Commercial’s Colin Halliday

As we count down to Broker Expo in October, we caught up with speaker Colin Halliday, owner of Trade & Commercial Broking Services, who will be taking part in a workshop on using claims data to drive renewal outcomes.

You’re taking part in a session at the 2025 Broker Expo. What can delegates expect from your panel?

An engaging, honest discussion with challenge and expression of opinions encouraged.

There has been considerable discussion about 2025 being a softer, yet more competitive, marketplace. What advice do you give colleagues to gain an advantage when closing deals?

Concentrate on the value of your proposition, not the price.

Is AI all hype, the future of insurance, or something in between?

Insurance has always been a people-based industry and whilst there may be room for AI to take care of some administrative tasks, it will never replace the value that a human offers in a client-facing role.

Outside of AI , what do you see as the biggest factor that will sustain a successful UK broking market over the next five years?

Recruitment of keen, enthusiastic and competent people into the industry.

Broker Expo turns 20 this year — what were you doing when you were 20?

Working, and then relaxing after a hard day in a Glasgow pool and snooker hall.

What are your expectations for the UK broker market in 2026, and how are you planning to position your business for success?

I can see further M&A activity, which will lead to opportunities for local independent brokers such as myself who are looked to by customers who feel they don’t matter to large corporate brokers.

Colin is taking part in the workshop Using claims data to drive renewal outcomes at Broker Expo at the Birmingham NEC on 9 October.