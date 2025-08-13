Broker Expo 2025 Countdown: Trade & Commercial’s Colin Halliday
As we count down to Broker Expo in October, we caught up with speaker Colin Halliday, owner of Trade & Commercial Broking Services, who will be taking part in a workshop on using claims data to drive renewal outcomes.
You’re taking part in a session at the 2025 Broker Expo. What can delegates expect from your panel?
An engaging, honest discussion with challenge and expression of opinions encouraged.
There has been considerable discussion about 2025 being a softer, yet more competitive, marketplace. What advice do you give colleagues to gain an advantage when closing deals?
Concentrate on the value of your proposition, not the price.
Is AI all hype, the future of insurance, or something in between?
Insurance has always been a people-based industry and whilst there may be room for AI to take care of some administrative tasks, it will never replace the value that a human offers in a client-facing role.
Outside of AI, what do you see as the biggest factor that will sustain a successful UK broking market over the next five years?
Recruitment of keen, enthusiastic and competent people into the industry.
Broker Expo turns 20 this year — what were you doing when you were 20?
Working, and then relaxing after a hard day in a Glasgow pool and snooker hall.
What are your expectations for the UK broker market in 2026, and how are you planning to position your business for success?
I can see further M&A activity, which will lead to opportunities for local independent brokers such as myself who are looked to by customers who feel they don’t matter to large corporate brokers.
Colin is taking part in the workshop Using claims data to drive renewal outcomes at Broker Expo at the Birmingham NEC on 9 October. It is free for brokers to attend, so sign up now by clicking here.
Only users who have a paid subscription or are part of a corporate subscription are able to print or copy content.
To access these options, along with all other subscription benefits, please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk or view our subscription options here: https://subscriptions.insuranceage.co.uk/subscribe
You are currently unable to print this content. Please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk to find out more.
You are currently unable to copy this content. Please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk to find out more.
Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.
As outlined in our terms and conditions, https://www.infopro-digital.com/terms-and-conditions/subscriptions/ (point 2.4), printing is limited to a single copy.
If you would like to purchase additional rights please email info@insuranceage.co.uk
Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.
You may share this content using our article tools. As outlined in our terms and conditions, https://www.infopro-digital.com/terms-and-conditions/subscriptions/ (clause 2.4), an Authorised User may only make one copy of the materials for their own personal use. You must also comply with the restrictions in clause 2.5.
If you would like to purchase additional rights please email info@insuranceage.co.uk
More on Broker
Adler Fairways parent adds two to leadership team
UKGI Group, the parent company of Adler Fairways, has appointed Millie Smith as group development director and Kelly Finney-Hughes as head of operations.
Newbie News: Activate Insurance Broker
Jordan Walker founded Activate Insurance Broker which launched on 1 August. Looking to scale the business through niche areas he explains why going the directly authorised route was right for him.
Three more deals for DR&P
DR&P Group has taken “significant control” of IFS Risk Solutions, Treelyn (Insurance Services) and Umbrella IS, pushing the firm up the most active buyer ranking, Insurance Age can reveal.
Broker Expo 2025 Countdown: Iprism’s Ian Lloyd
As we countdown to Broker Expo in October we caught up with Ian Lloyd, CEO of exhibitor Iprism, who explains why delegates should visit its stand to learn more about how effortless it can be to place risks with the right MGA on your side.
SRG signs up to buy City Quarter Brokers
Specialist Risk Group has revealed an agreement to buy City Quarter Brokers.
Somerset Bridge pivots to MGA-only model after reaching profit in 2024
Somerset Bridge Group swung to £14.4m post-tax profit in 2024 following years of losses after being bought by Arch Reinsurance in 2021.
Howden reprices around $4.1bn debt, saving $8m a year
Howden Group has confirmed a debt repricing of around $4.1bn (£3.05bn), saving approximately $8m a year, in a transaction that completed on 8 August.
Broker Expo 2025 Countdown: Zing365’s James Read
As we count down to Broker Expo in October, we caught up with James Read, CCO at exhibitor Zing365, who explains why delegates should visit its stand to learn more about Zing Total CPD, its new comprehensive learning and compliance solution.