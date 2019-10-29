Top 100 2019 - £12m to £19.99m

This article was funded by a third party, but the funder had no editorial control.

Abaco Insurance Brokers

1 Lewis Court, Grove Park, Enderby, Leicester LE12 1SD

Website: www.abacoinsurance.co.uk

Contact name: John Mulligan

MD/chairman: John Mulligan

Tel: 0116 281 5960

Email: [email protected]

Main location: Leicester

Additional branches: London

Staff numbers (total): 33

Staff numbers (commercial lines only): 32

Major specialisms: Property, haulage/logistics.

What we are: Modern, energetic, professional.

Vision/background: Continue to grow our business and develop our young people off the back of consolidation and old age.

Owner: Multiple shareholders. 65% Mulligan family.

Amicus Insurance Solutions’ Adam Scott

Amicus Insurance Solutions

8-11 Danbury Mews, Wallington, Surrey SM6 0BY

Website: www.amicus-insurance.co.uk

Contact name: Adam Scott

MD/chairman: Richard Evans / Adam Scott

Tel: 0208 669 0991

Email: [email protected]

Company Twitter account:

@amicussolutions

Main location: Wallington

Staff numbers (total): 18

Major specialisms: Construction, waste, haulage.

What we are: Amicus is an independent commercial insurance brokerage, specialising in the construction sector.

Vision/background: Now in our 10th year, we will continue to expand organically and by recommendation within our chosen industry sectors.

Owner: 100% of shares owned by the management team.

Backhouse Insurance Brokers

Oakmount House, 9 Carrside, Lomeshaye Business Park, Nelson BB9 6RX

Website: www.backhouse.co.uk

Contact name: Peter Barnes

MD/chairman: Peter Barnes (managing director)

Tel: 01282 677776

Email: [email protected]

Company Twitter account:

@backhousein

Main location: Nelson

Staff numbers (total): 29

Staff numbers (commercial lines only): 20

Major specialisms: Construction, fleet, marine.

What we are: A broker that follows guiding principal, of sound business practice with stated ethical values, both to the benefit of client and insurer partners.

Vision/background: Continue to grow the business selectively, adding true value to the client relationship, whilst ensuring all our people are treated with dignity and respect thus promoting a positive culture in the company.

Owner: Shirley Backhouse

BJP Insurance Brokers

Southgate House, Wellington Rd, Wokingham RG40 2BJ

Website: www.bjpinsure.com

Contact name: Andrew Brown (deputy MD)

MD/chairman: Barry McGoun

Tel: 01189792121

Email: [email protected]

Company Twitter account:

@BJPInsBrokers

Main location: Wokingham

Additional branches: Oxford

Staff numbers (total): 65

Major specialisms: Construction, SME, motor trade.

Major trading subsidiaries: Focus, AIA.

What we are: Marketing-led commercial insurance broker specialising in the SME sector. Established in 1997.

Vision/background: BJP has grown through dealing with our clients in a professional and competent manner. Training has always been core to our values. We will continue to expand our business by ensuring that all staff are equipped to provide the expertise and competence required by our clients and the regulator.

Owner: We are a private limited company.

BQI Group

12 Sheep Street, Wellingborough NN8 1BL

Website: www.bqigroup.com

Contact name: Becky Morris

MD/chairman: Sean Quinn / Andy Brown

Tel: 07769 358028

Email: [email protected]

Main location: Wellingborough

Additional branches: Perth, London.

Staff numbers (total): 48

Major specialisms: Construction, manufacturing, motor trade.

What we are: BQI Group are a commercial insurance broker, able to accommodate all types of business with a specialism in the construction sector.

Vision/background: Established in 2006, BQI have quickly grown to be one of the leading independent brokers in the UK insurance sector. We now insure over 2,400 clients from offices in three key locations across the UK with a projected premium income of over £17m for our next financial year. BQI Insurance’s growth can be attributed to our commitment to work hard for our clients and offer the best possible levels of service. This ethos is fundamental to the business and is shared by all. Our success can be measured not only by our growth but by the simple fact we renew over 98% of our clients month on month. We are strongly independent and we feel this allows us to offer more to our customers. As we are not dictated to by a network or a parent company we can evolve and adapt for the benefit of our clients.

Owner: Sean Quinn and Andy Brown.

Chambers and Newman are based in London’s Piccadilly

Chambers and Newman

Colette House, 52-55 Piccadilly, London W1J 0DX

Website: www.chambersandnewman.com

Contact name: Alan Smith

MD/chairman: Alan Smith

Tel: 020 7292 3031

Email: [email protected]

Main location: London

Staff numbers (total): 22

Staff numbers (commercial lines only): 18

Major specialisms: Property owners

What we are: We provide insurance and risk management services to medium-sized companies in a wide range of businesses, but with a key expertise in the handling of insurances for property owners and managers.

Vision/background: We look to grow our business using strong recommendations from our existing clientele coupled with knowledge of a network base in our chosen market sector. Our key drivers continue to be the operation of a professional broking firm, providing clients with exceptional service that involves the development of close relationships and delivers profitable growth.

Owner: Management

Cowens Group

Inbro House, Commercial Gate, Mansfield, Nottinghamshire NG18 1EU

Website: www.cowensgroup.co.uk

Contact name: Stefan Kuchta

MD/chairman: Paul Chaplin

Tel: 01623 649931

Email: [email protected]

Company Twitter account:

@CowensGroupUK

Main location: Mansfield

Additional branches: West Midlands, Stamford, Milton Keynes.

Staff numbers (total): 49

Staff numbers (commercial lines only): 38

What we are: Chartered independent insurance broker and risk services.

Owner: Kuchta Family

Darwin Clayton ( UK )

Darwin House, 20 Mount Ephraim Road,

Tunbridge Wells, Kent TN1 1ED

Website: www.darwinclayton.co.uk

Contact name: Simon Henderson (MD)

MD/chairman: Simon Henderson (MD)

Tel: 01892511144

Email: [email protected]

Company Twitter account:

@darwin_clayton.co.uk

Main location: Tunbridge Wells

Additional branches: Nottingham

Staff numbers (total): 43

Major specialisms: Cleaning, security, alarms, electrical, H&V, interior contractors, flooring, recruitment, photographic, locksmiths.

Major trading subsidiaries: Darwin Clayton Partner Broker, Darwinsure.

What we are: Professional and experienced customer-focused insurance brokers, specialising in the construction/contracting sector. We offer a broad range of products and services to clients direct and through our partner broker channels.

Vision/background: 99-years-old, Darwin is one of the longest established UK independent insurance brokers. We provide tailored products to trade sectors direct, online and through our broker partners. Our vision is to be the leading independently owned commercial schemes broker in the UK.

Owner: Privately owned.

DNA Insurance Services

Adec House, Unit H Chesham Close, Romford RM7 7PJ

Website: www.dna-insurance.com

Contact name: Daniel Imray

MD/chairman: Daniel Imray

Tel: 0344 573 2400

Email: [email protected]

Company Twitter account:

@dnainsurance_

Main location: Romford

Additional branches: Southampton

Staff numbers (total): 49

Staff numbers (commercial lines only): Five

Major specialisms: Motor trade, liability, fleet.

Major trading subsidiaries: Taxi, Minibus, Construction, Personal Lines.

What we are: DNA is a developer of technology and an investor in the future.

Vision/background: DNA is headed up by founder and managing director Daniel Imray. DNA started trading in 2003 and has evolved to become a market leading specialist in motor trade and commercial insurance. Market-based technology does not cater well for such limited specialisations and, as necessity is the mother of invention, Daniel set about creating his own technology solutions. His chief aims were providing his staff with the means to use technology to support the wide-ranging needs of his client base and to develop other business opportunities through greater automation. Other complementary projects are being considered which extend the reach of the group of companies. Daniel is also keen to encourage the entrepreneurial skills in his local community and seeks to support local projects whenever possible.

Owner: Daniel & Christine Imray.

Drayton Insurance (trading as Drayton Insurance Services)

Manor Farm Barn, School Road, Drayton, Norwich, Norfolk NR8 6EF

Website: www.draytoninsurance.co.uk

Contact name: David Tuttle

MD/chairman: Susan Howard

Tel: 01603 262610

Email: [email protected]

Company Twitter account:

@draytonins

Main location: Norwich

Additional branches: Poringland, Ipswich, Aylsham.

Staff numbers (total): 35

Staff numbers (commercial lines only): 18

Major specialisms: Property insurance, farm/agricultural insurance, complex commercial insurance.

What we are: A completely independent insurance broker utilising our network of offices to specialise in commercial insurance throughout the east of England.

Vision/background: We are committed to the continued development of our business profitably through organic growth and selective acquisition. We achieve this through the quality and professionalism of our staff to deliver unrivalled service to our clients.

Owner: Susan Howard and Darren Walsgrove.

Teesside Insurance Consultants (trading as Erimus Insurance Brokers)

2 Kingfisher Court, Bowesfield Park, Stockton on Tees TS18 3EX

Website: www.erimusib.com

Contact name: Shaun Hughes

MD: Shaun Hughes

Tel: 01642 240400

Email: [email protected]

Company Twitter account:

@erimusib

Main location: Stockton on Tees

Staff numbers (total): 33

Staff numbers (commercial lines only): 25

What we are: Independent insurance broker established in 1986, specialising in the arrangement of commercial and corporate insurance.

Vision/background: To work with clients to develop high level, service driven, long-term personal relationships.

Henshalls Insurance Group

Gower House, 14/16 High St, Newport, Shropshire TF10 7AN

Website: www.henshalls.com

Contact name: Mark Freeman

MD/chairman: Mark Freeman

Tel: 01952 822279

Email: [email protected]

Company Twitter account:

@henshalls

Main location: Newport

Additional branches: Shrewsbury, Stafford.

Staff numbers (total): 51

Staff numbers (commercial lines only): 39

Major specialisms: Charities

Major trading subsidiaries: Henshalls Insurance Brokers, Bayliss & Cooke.

Acquisitions in past two years: Bayliss & Cooke

What we are: Community broker targeting commercial and connected personal lines in Shropshire, Staffordshire and bordering counties.

Vision/background: Peace of mind – for our clients that they are properly insured and carefully looked after, for our insurers that we present risks correctly and work in partnership, and for ourselves that we do a good job. Organic growth through excellent retention and proactive sales and marketing, by combining the efficiencies of a larger firm with the client service culture of a small firm.

Owner: Five of the directors.

Luker Rowe’s Chris Luker

Luker Rowe

King George V House, King George V Road, Amersham HP6 5AW

Website: www.lukerrowe.com

Contact name: Chris Luker

MD/chairman: Chris Luker

Tel: 01494 733337

Email: [email protected]

Main location: Amersham

Staff numbers (total): 36

Staff numbers (commercial lines only): 18

Major specialisms: We have wide ranging expertise across a broad range of industries specialising in particular in: manufacturing, property owners and high value home and motor. We have specialist schemes for conference and events organisers, audio visual hirers, lighting hirers and production companies.

What we are: Established 30 years ago, we are an independent, owner-managed, chartered insurance broker and longstanding Brokerbility member.

Vision/background: Luker Rowe is committed to growing our business profitably by organic growth and selective acquisition. We do this by providing the best possible advice and delivering service excellence to our clients, maintaining the highest standards of professionalism and fostering a performance culture within our business through continuous staff development.

Owner: Luker Rowe Holdings

M&DH Insurance Services

Sandland Court, Pilgrim Centre, Brickhill Drive, Bedford MK41 7PZ

Website: www.mdh-insurance.co.uk Contact name: Richard Hames

MD/chairman: Richard Hames (MD)

Tel: 01234 352230

Email: [email protected]

Company Twitter account:

@MDHInsurance

Main location: Bedford

Staff numbers (total): 47

Staff numbers (commercial lines only): 47

Major specialisms: Construction, manufacturing.

What we are: Specialist providers of construction and manufacturing insurance solutions.

Vision/background: Established in 2002 and in our 16th year of business we are proud to hold insurance programmes for over 3,500 clients. We pride ourselves in offering comprehensive services to our clients with a personal family approach. We firmly believe in developing and educating our workforce with over 90% client facing staff being Cert CII.

Owner: Richard Hames

Milestone Insurance Consultants

20-22 Parkside, Horsforth, Leeds LS18 4DN

Website: www.milestonehouse.com

Contact name: Holly Mullin

MD/chairman: Scott Mourton

Tel: 0113 258 2219

Email: [email protected]

Company Twitter account:

@milestonein

Main location: Leeds

Additional branches: Glasgow, Sheffield.

Staff numbers (total): 56

Staff numbers (commercial lines only): 52

Major specialisms: Taxi insurance, fleet insurance, courier insurance, motor trade insurance, motorhome insurance, landlord insurance.

Major trading subsidiaries: Milestone Insurance Consultant

What we are: Insurance broker.

Vision/background: Milestone are celebrating 40 years in business this year and we are very proud of the reputation we have built with our clients and our insurer partners. Looking forward, we hope to continue growing the business both organically and through strategic acquisitions.

Owner: Scott Mourton

Ryan’s is based in Ipswich

Ryan’s

Crane Hall, London Road, Ipswich, Suffolk IP2 0AL

Website: www.ryans.co.uk

Contact name: Tracy Healey

MD/chairman: Tim Ryan

Tel: 01473 343434

Email: [email protected]

Company Twitter account:

@RyanIG

Main location: Ipswich

Staff numbers (total): 57

Staff numbers (commercial lines only): 23

Major specialisms: Mid-corporate and SME business, high value motor and property, leisure and hospitality.

What we are: Chartered independent insurance broker that continues to thrive in both personal and commercial insurances. We pride ourselves on the quality of advice and the high levels of service that we offer our customers. We are innovative and constantly exploring new opportunities to develop our areas of specialism.

Vision/background: Our vision is our guide and our goal. You can trust us to never let you down because we will not compromise on quality and integrity. We stand out because we support our people, our customers and our industry by doing the right thing.

Owner: Tim Ryan

Sydney Packett & Sons

Salts Wharf, Ashley Lane, Shipley BD17 7DB

Todd and Cue

Kingfisher House, Kingsway, Team Valley, Gateshead, Tyne and Wear NE11 0JQ