Acrisure expands in southern England with two buys

Acrisure has snapped up two brokers backing Sutton Winson to boost its presence in southern England.

Acrisure bought Sutton Winson, its largest UK acquisition to date, in a deal announced in October 2022 that completed on 1 January 2023.

The latest buys are Financial and Credit Insurance Services and Global Broking Solutions.

FinCred, based in Sevenoaks, is a specialist credit insurance broker and surety bond expert with a worldwide book of business.

Acrisure will continue to support us in acquiring businesses with whom we can culturally align.

Hannah Lyon-Wall, managing director of Fincred, spent