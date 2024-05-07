Insurance Age

Acrisure expands in southern England with two buys

Mark McIlquham, president of Acrisure's UK retail
  • LinkedIn  
  • Save this article
  • Print this page  

Acrisure has snapped up two brokers backing Sutton Winson to boost its presence in southern England.

Acrisure bought Sutton Winson, its largest UK acquisition to date, in a deal announced in October 2022 that completed on 1 January 2023.

The latest buys are Financial and Credit Insurance Services and Global Broking Solutions.

FinCred, based in Sevenoaks, is a specialist credit insurance broker and surety bond expert with a worldwide book of business.

Acrisure will continue to support us in acquiring businesses with whom we can culturally align.

Hannah Lyon-Wall, managing director of Fincred, spent

Only users who have a paid subscription or are part of a corporate subscription are able to print or copy content.

To access these options, along with all other subscription benefits, please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk.

You are currently unable to copy this content. Please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk to find out more.

Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.

You may share this content using our article tools. Printing this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/

If you would like to purchase additional rights please email info@insuranceage.co.uk

Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.

You may share this content using our article tools. Copying this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/

If you would like to purchase additional rights please email info@insuranceage.co.uk

Sorry, our subscription options are not loading right now

Please try again later. Get in touch with our customer services team if this issue persists.

New to Insurance Age? View our subscription options

Register

Sign up and gain access to five complimentary news articles every month.

Already have an account? Sign in here

This address will be used to create your account

More on Commercial

Meet the MGA: Aurora

Jan-Vincent Finn, co-founder and CEO of Aurora, explains how the MGA, named after the Northern Lights, plans to become the one-stop shop of all SME commercial lines using algorithmic insights.

You need to sign in to use this feature. If you don’t have an Insurance Age account, please register now.

Sign in
You are currently on corporate access.

To use this feature you will need an individual account. If you have one already please sign in.

Sign in.

Alternatively you can request an indvidual account here: