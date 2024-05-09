Arch expands terrorism insurance solution

Arch Insurance UK regional division has enhanced its standalone terrorism insurance product for businesses across the country, available via its new broker portal.

Key policy features include prevention of access, loss of attraction, threat or hoax, and brand rehabilitation. The expanded solution also includes a series of extensions and benefits available as standard.

It is available for all areas of the UK and for a wide range of companies including retail and commercial offices, property owners, social housing, hospitals, and government assets.

We have designed the policy to be as clear as possible, so customers have a full understanding of the scope of