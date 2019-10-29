Top 100 2019 - £30m to £39.99m

This article was funded by a third party, but the funder had no editorial control.

A-One Insurance Group • Alan & Thomas Insurance Group • Bruce Stevenson Insurance Brokers • Centor Insurance & Risk Management • Erskine Murray • Flint Group Insurance • JM Glendinning Group • KGJ Insurance Services Group • Kingsbridge Group • MRIB Group • TH March & Co • Thompson & Richardson • UKGlobal Broking Group

A-One Insurance Group

Energy House Crow Arch Lane, Ringwood, Hampshire BH24 1PD

Website: www.aoig.co.uk

Contact name: Sarah Eades

MD/chairman: Ian Penfold

Tel: 0333 222 1030

Email: [email protected]

Main location: Ringwood

Additional branches: Nine

Staff numbers (total): 123

Staff numbers (commercial lines only): 78

Major specialisms: High net worth, property owners, laundries and launderettes, commercial, aviation, protection, healthcare.

Major trading subsidiaries: A-One Insurance Services (Bmth), Fowler Penfold Insurance Brokers, P J Aiken Insurance Services, David Upshall Insurance Services, Badbury Berkeley Insurance Services, Preston Insurance Brokers, Jackson Insurance Brokers, McComish Insurance Brokers, Aspire Insurance Services, Preston Insurance Brokers, Property Wealth Insurance Brokers, Concorde Insurance Brokers.

What we are: An independently owned general commercial, personal lines and protection insurance broker, incorporating specialist insurance lines. Offering local and national distribution, favouring the traditional broking service complimented with today’s technology to ensure clients are fully protected across their complete suite of insurances.

Vision/background: Established in 1993, our dynamic approach and forward thinking, both in customer delivery and people engagement, enables us to strengthen our growth model through organic delivery, acquisitions, exit agreements and our partnership programme designed to support entrepreneurial account executives looking to start up their own business with their existing client base or new business generation.

Owner: Independently owned by Ian Penfold

Alan & Thomas Insurance Group

314-316 Bournemouth Road, Poole, Dorset BH14 9AP

Website: www.alan-thomas.co.uk

Contact name: Julian Boughton

MD/chairman: Julian Boughton

Tel: 01202 754900

Email: [email protected]

Company Twitter account:

@alanandthomas

Main location: Poole

Additional branches: Four

Staff numbers (total): 84

Staff numbers (commercial lines only): 57

Major specialisms: None more than 20%.

Acquisitions in past two years: Commercial & General Insurance Services

What we are: An independent chartered insurance broker targeting commercial and HNW personal lines business in the UK. We are part of the GRP Group.

Vision/background: We specialise in providing insurance and risk management solutions for businesses, entities and high value individuals around the UK and in some cases overseas. We aim to continue to increase our geographic office footprint in the south over the coming years through selective acquisition, and remain committed to developing and empowering our teams of people. The backbone of our business is built around traditional values of service and differentiation through the positive emotion we create with our customers and suppliers. Value creation is at the heart of all we do and we will continue to drive positive results through the development of new and existing specialisms. Our current specialist divisions include: property owners; heritage; motor trade; agriculture and estates; transportation; aviation; construction; marine trades, high value personal lines; private medical and employee benefits; churches and charities. We strive to continue to be a natural home for quality individuals, teams of people and first-rate insurance broking businesses wishing to join a forward thinking organisation.

Owner: Alan & Thomas Holding Co

Bruce Stevenson’s Edward Bruce

Bruce Stevenson Insurance Brokers

76 Coburg St, Leith, Edinburgh EH6 6HJ

Website: www.brucestevenson.co.uk

Contact name: David Reid

MD/chairman: Edward Bruce

Tel: 0131 553 2293

Email: [email protected]

Company Twitter account:

@BruceStevenson_

Main location: Edinburgh

Additional branches: Glasgow, Galashiels, London, Turriff.

Staff numbers (total): 100

Staff numbers (commercial lines only): 63

Major specialisms: Commercial (including SME), private clients, property, renewable energy, social housing, hospitality.

Acquisitions in past two years: Youngson Insurance Consultants

What we are: Bruce Stevenson is Scotland’s largest independent insurance broker specialising in commercial, private clients, property, renewable energy, social housing and hospitality. We are committed to providing first-class customer service, which is evidenced by our exceptional rating awarded by Investors in Customers. We have held chartered status since 2010 and are also founding members of UNA Alliance.

Vision/background: Our vision is to be broker of choice for both clients, staff and insurers.

Owner: Privately owned by directors.

Centor Insurance & Risk Management

17 Dominion Street, London EC2M 2EF

Website: www.centor.co.uk

Contact name: John Wilcox (marketing manager)

MD/chairman: Neil Walton (CEO)

Tel: 0207 330 8720

Email: [email protected]

Company Twitter account:

@Centorins

Main location: London

Staff numbers (total): 54

Major specialisms: Corporate, commercial, real estate, employee benefits, HNW.

What we are: Centor is a City based, multi-award winning broker with an in-house expert claims team, delivering cost-effective insurance solutions and risk management advice to a diverse client base.

Vision/background: Focus on our staff (Platinum Investor in People and Great Places to Work winner) together with cutting edge technology and systems enable us to deliver exceptional customer service. We are also deeply committed to being a good corporate citizen (B Corp Certified), using business as a force for good.

Owner: Neil Walton, Paul Field, Richard Grainger.

Erskine Murray

1 Penman Way, Grove Park, Leicester LE19 1SY

Website: www.erskine-murray.co.uk/

Contact name: Kay Wallace

MD/chairman: Alan Wheeler

Tel: 0116 265 1025

Email: [email protected]

Company Twitter account:

@Erskine_Murray

Main location: Leicester

Additional branches: Ellesmere Port, Wakes Colne, Houghton Regis.

Staff numbers (total): 89

Major specialisms: Commercial, SME, private clients, professional indemnity, employee benefits.

Major trading subsidiaries: Houghton Insurance Bureau

Acquisitions in past two years: Houghton Insurance Bureau, Asciak Holdaway Merritt.

What we are: A chartered independent insurance brokerage.

Vision/background: We are a modern, dynamic insurance broker who stays abreast of industry advances and embraces technology. Our hands-on approach with our client dealings allows us to focus on building long-term relationships with both clients and chosen insurance partners alike.

As members of Willis Towers Watson Networks and Unison, which enhances our expertise and capabilities, we are able to draw on such relationships where necessary giving us access to international resources. We strongly believe in investment and ongoing development to ensure we remain a significant player within the independent insurance broker market and retaining our position as an Insurance Age Top 100 broker. With a Midlands based head office in Leicester, and offices in the North West and South East regions, we employ a wide network of staff comprising dedicated regional and field-based account executives, giving us a national reach.

Owner: Tom Bartleet

Flint Group Insurance

Crayfields House, Crayfields Industrial Estate, Sandy Lane, Orpington, Kent BR5 3HP

Website: www.flintinsurance.co.uk

Contact name: Paul Walker

MD/chairman: Darren Taylor

Tel: 0208 309 5000

Email: [email protected]

Company Twitter account:

@Flint_insurance

Main location: Orpington

Additional branches: Chelmsford

Staff numbers (total): 102

Major specialisms: Building contractors, construction, manufacturing, media, entertainment, technology, transportation.

Major trading subsidiaries: Flint Insurance, Flint Business, Flint Private Clients, Motor Fleet Risk Solutions, Motor Trade Risk Solutions.

What we are: We are an independent broker specialising in commercial business insurance, commercial motor fleet and HNW – private clients home and motor insurance. We are able to grow our business organically by being marketing led and providing exceptional levels of customer service.

Vision/background: The business has been trading since 1982, but was the subject of an MBO in 2012 when the existing management team took control. We strive to be the broker of choice for our customers and the employer of choice for our people. The business has grown organically by putting our customers and our staff at the heart of everything we do. The business is proud that it develops its people through a combination of professional qualifications and in-house training programs.

Owner: Management owned/independent.

Paul Glendinning and Nick Houghton of JM Glendinning Group

JM Glendinning Group

Elmwood House, Ghyll Royd, Guiseley, Leeds LS20 9LT

Website: www.jmginsurance.co.uk

Contact name: Nick Houghton

MD/chairman: Nick Houghton (group managing director), Paul Glendinning (group chief executive).

Tel: 01943 876631

Email: [email protected]

Company Twitter account:

@jmglendinning

Main location: Guiseley

Additional branches: Five

Staff numbers (total): 105

Staff numbers (commercial lines only): 94

Major specialisms: Commercial and corporate insurance brokers, non-standard SME, professional indemnity, real estate, high net worth, health and safety, employment law.

Major trading subsidiaries: JM Glendinning (Insurance Brokers), JM Glendinning (Insurance Brokers) North East, JM Glendinning (Insurance Brokers) South Yorkshire, JM Glendinning (Insurance Brokers) Corporate, JM Glendinning (Insurance Brokers) North Yorkshire, JM Glendinning (Insurance Brokers) Professional Risk, JM Glendinning Real Estate, JM Glendinning Townends (Insurance Brokers).

Acquisitions in past two years: One (small – £500k GWP).

What we are: An independent insurance broker, owned by the management team, growing by recruiting the best people and giving them ownership of their own business.

Vision/background: A family business for over 45 years, with offices across the North East, Yorkshire and the Midlands on the lookout for classically trained but disenfranchised individuals with an appetite to run their own business. “Know what you are good at and be bloody good at it!” is our motto.

Owner: JM Glendinning Group

KGJ Insurance Services Group

Three Charter Court, Broadlands, Wolverhampton WV10 6TD

Website: www.kgjgroup.co.uk

Contact name: Richard Cox

Group Director: Richard Cox

Tel: 01902 796 796

Email: [email protected]

Company Twitter account:

@kgjinsurance

Main location: Wolverhampton

Additional branches: Warwickshire, Devon, South Bucks.

Staff numbers (total): 67

Staff numbers (commercial lines only): 61

Major specialisms: Commercial, marine craft, marine trades, high net worth, wholesale.

Major trading subsidiaries: KGJ Commercial, MPM Insurance, Insurance Risk & Claims Management, Annan.

Acquisitions in past two years: Sterling Mutual

What we are: Independent insurance broker; risk management; claims management.

Vision/background: To remain a leading independent broker to all levels and types of business, our personal clients and specialist areas including marine and marine trades. To always provide the best levels of service, advice and support to our clients. To develop and reward our colleagues. To continue to grow the business by acquisition, organic growth and development of our customer base.

Owner: Richard Cox, Lyndon Hollinshead, Darren Hollinshead.

Kingsbridge Group is based in Tewkesbury

Kingsbridge Group

9 Miller Court, Severn Drive, Tewkesbury, Gloucestershire GL20 8DN

Website: www.kingsbridgegroup.com

Contact name: James Twining

MD/chairman: James Twining

Tel: 01386 725909

Email: [email protected]

Company Twitter account:

@KingsbridgeCI

Main location: Tewkesbury

Additional branches: Four (London, Liverpool, Leicester, Guernsey).

Staff numbers (total): 100

Staff numbers (commercial lines only): 90

Major specialisms: The Kingsbridge Group is currently comprised of four divisions:

• Kingsbridge Contractor Insurance provides specialist business insurance, as well as a number of ancillary products (e.g. cyber/legal expenses) to more than 50,000 contractors and self-employed professionals.

• Kingsbridge Insurance Brokers is a specialist broker focusing on sectors where it has deep expertise including recruitment, water utilities, umbrella firms and professional services (including insolvency and debt management).

• Larsen Howie provide specialist insurance cover to contractors and freelancers and specialist IR35 related consultancy and insurance services.

• Dinghy are a pioneering InsurTech provider of insurance-on-demand for a new generation of freelancer. Their flexible insurance cover is adaptable, fast, and responsive.

Major trading subsidiaries: Kingsbridge Contractor Insurance (KCI), Kingsbridge Insurance Brokers (KIB), Larsen Howie, Dinghy.

Acquisitions in past two years: Two – Larsen Howie, Dinghy.

What we are: Kingsbridge is a fast growing, award winning provider of specialist insurance, consulting and financial services to the contractor and freelancer markets and broking services to the recruitment and utilities industries.

Vision/background: Founded in 2001, Kingsbridge has grown from its roots as a specialist broker to become a leading provider of insurance, consulting and financial services to the UK’s contractor and freelancer workforce. Recognising the significant long-term shift in the global economy from permanent to flexible working, Kingsbridge has built a unique collection of businesses and brands to tackle the specialist needs of this rapidly growing sector both in the UK and internationally while also growing its specialist UK broking business.

Owner: Dunedin LLP and management.

MRIB Group

Eagle House, Amersham Hill, High Wycombe, Buckinghamshire HP13 6NU

Website: www.mrib.com

Contact name: Edward Finch

Main location: High Wycombe

Additional branches: Reading

Staff numbers (total): 65

Major specialisms: Construction, leisure.

Acquisitions in past two years: F & N Reading

What we are: We are a leading chartered insurance broker embedded with a culture of support and caring for our team and clients.

Owner: Nightingales Investments

TH March & Co

10/12 Ely Place, London EC1N 2RY

Website: www.thmarch.co.uk

Contact name: Andrew Alcock (COO)

MD/chairman: Neil McFarlane (CEO), Mark Smith (chairman).

Tel: 01822 855 555

Email: [email protected]

Company Twitter account:

@THMARCHUK

Main location: London

Additional branches: Plymouth, Sevenoaks, Birmingham, Manchester, Glasgow.

Staff numbers (total): 118

Staff numbers (commercial lines only): 56

Major specialisms: Jewellery trade insurance, personal lines, commercial.

Major trading subsidiaries: TH March Financial Planning

What we are: • National chartered insurance broker specialising in the UK jewellery trade.

• HNW personal lines specialists, focusing on personal jewellery and private client insurance.

• Also operate in general commercial markets.

Vision/background: Founded in 1887, TH March was a pioneer of jewellers block insurance and its ongoing development. Working in close partnership with the leading UK jewellery trade associations, TH March is renowned as the leading broker to the UK jewellery trade. Personal lines and high net worth insurance play an increasing and significant role.

Owner: Privately owned – majority shareholder, directors and staff.

Thompson & Richardson

Monument House, Southgate, Sleaford, Lincs NG34 7RL

UKG lobal Broking Group’s Matthew Bray

UKG lobal Broking Group

1 City Road East, Manchester M15 4PN

Website: www.ukglobalgroup.co.uk

Contact name: Matthew Bray

MD/chairman: Matthew Bray (group COO)

Tel: 0161 228 3611

Email: [email protected]

Company Twitter account:

@UKGlobalGroup

Main location: Manchester

Additional branches: Blackpool, Leicester, Solihull, Wakefield, Caterham, London, Bristol, Chester, St Albans.

Staff numbers (total): 71

Staff numbers (commercial lines only): 71

What we are: UKGlobal is an independent commercial insurance broking group.

Vision/background: UKGlobal is a fast-moving insurance broking business. Our talented team of insurance professionals are passionate about providing expert advice and cost-effective insurance solutions for our clients. The values we aspire to are positivity, consistency, excellence and passion and we aim to demonstrate these through every interaction in our business relationships.

Owner: Privately owned.