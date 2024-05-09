FCA chair admits surprise at “stern reaction” to name-and-shame proposals

The chair of the Financial Conduct Authority has admitted that it was not expecting such a “stern reaction” to its consultation on its “name-and-shame” proposals.

Yesterday the Treasury Committee chair Harriett Baldwin asked Ashley Alder at a hearing: “You’d have seen the level of industry backlash, ministerial backlash, House of Lords backlash to the recent enforcement consultation.

“As the chair of the FCA, were you expecting that level of reaction when the board signed off on that consultation?”

Alder responded that the board looked at the