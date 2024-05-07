Biba Conference 2024 countdown: RSA’s Steve Scott

Steve Scott, regional director at RSA Insurance, explains why he’ll be moving between two stands, the irony of listening to James’ ‘Sit Down’ and the importance of partnerships in tackling the challenges ahead.

If you have a stand at the conference, can you give readers a preview of what they can expect from it?

Because of the NIG acquisition, we’re in the unusual position of having two stands this year, an RSA one and an NIG one. The NIG stand (D2) is directly next to the main entrance and the RSA stand (E10) is diagonally behind it.

Both stands look great, with joint branding and reflecting our shared theme: ‘We’re. Better. Together’. This is about uniting NIG and RSA and putting broker experience at