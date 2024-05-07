Insurance Age

Biba Conference 2024 countdown: RSA’s Steve Scott

Steve Scott RSA
    • Insurance Age staff

    • Indicative reading time: 3 minutes

  • LinkedIn  
  • Save this article
  • Print this page  

Steve Scott, regional director at RSA Insurance, explains why he’ll be moving between two stands, the irony of listening to James’ ‘Sit Down’ and the importance of partnerships in tackling the challenges ahead.

If you have a stand at the conference, can you give readers a preview of what they can expect from it?

Because of the NIG acquisition, we’re in the unusual position of having two stands this year, an RSA one and an NIG one. The NIG stand (D2) is directly next to the main entrance and the RSA stand (E10) is diagonally behind it.

Both stands look great, with joint branding and reflecting our shared theme: ‘We’re. Better. Together’. This is about uniting NIG and RSA and putting broker experience at

Only users who have a paid subscription or are part of a corporate subscription are able to print or copy content.

To access these options, along with all other subscription benefits, please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk.

You are currently unable to copy this content. Please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk to find out more.

Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.

You may share this content using our article tools. Printing this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/

If you would like to purchase additional rights please email info@insuranceage.co.uk

Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.

You may share this content using our article tools. Copying this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/

If you would like to purchase additional rights please email info@insuranceage.co.uk

Sorry, our subscription options are not loading right now

Please try again later. Get in touch with our customer services team if this issue persists.

New to Insurance Age? View our subscription options

Register

Sign up and gain access to five complimentary news articles every month.

Already have an account? Sign in here

This address will be used to create your account

More on Insurer

Meet the MGA: Aurora

Jan-Vincent Finn, co-founder and CEO of Aurora, explains how the MGA, named after the Northern Lights, plans to become the one-stop shop of all SME commercial lines using algorithmic insights.

You need to sign in to use this feature. If you don’t have an Insurance Age account, please register now.

Sign in
You are currently on corporate access.

To use this feature you will need an individual account. If you have one already please sign in.

Sign in.

Alternatively you can request an indvidual account here: