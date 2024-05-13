Ecclesiastical seeks further schemes growth with new broker tool

Ecclesiastical has launched a digital portal, Schemes+, for brokers to help them manage their schemes more effectively, Insurance Age can reveal.

Chris Withers, pictured, schemes and partnerships director at Ecclesiastical Insurance claimed Schemes+ would help brokers focus on growing these accounts rather than administering it. He added there is no compulsion for its brokers to use it.

“We’re not going to come along and say you must now use Schemes+ because we’ve launched this. This is really to help us continue to attract even more schemes.”

Brokers enter details directly into the system to generate a quote. Schemes+ then automatically