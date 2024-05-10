Brokers, are you sure you don’t have a D&I problem?

Why is Link – the LGBTQ+ insurance network – at the British Insurance Brokers’ Association Conference next week? Because it wants to support brokers on diversity and inclusion, according to co-chair Maxim Cook and committee member Erik Johnson.

Erik Johnson

At the Biba Conference last year, three senior brokers approached us to ask why Link was at the event. In fact, they questioned the presence of all six insurance inclusion networks at the evet because “there is no diversity problem in insurance”.

On the surface, this is likely true. Many of the available diversity statistics across insurance are broadly on par with the UK population, and the industry has made a lot of progress in this regard over the