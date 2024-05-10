Insurance Age

Brokers, are you sure you don’t have a D&I problem?

lgbt-flag
    • Maxim Cook and Erik Johnson

    • Indicative reading time: 3 minutes

  • LinkedIn  
  • Save this article
  • Print this page  

Why is Link – the LGBTQ+ insurance network – at the British Insurance Brokers’ Association Conference next week? Because it wants to support brokers on diversity and inclusion, according to co-chair Maxim Cook and committee member Erik Johnson.

Erik Johnson

At the Biba Conference last year, three senior brokers approached us to ask why Link was at the event. In fact, they questioned the presence of all six insurance inclusion networks at the evet because “there is no diversity problem in insurance”.

On the surface, this is likely true. Many of the available diversity statistics across insurance are broadly on par with the UK population, and the industry has made a lot of progress in this regard over the

Only users who have a paid subscription or are part of a corporate subscription are able to print or copy content.

To access these options, along with all other subscription benefits, please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk.

You are currently unable to copy this content. Please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk to find out more.

Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.

You may share this content using our article tools. Printing this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/

If you would like to purchase additional rights please email info@insuranceage.co.uk

Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.

You may share this content using our article tools. Copying this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/

If you would like to purchase additional rights please email info@insuranceage.co.uk

Sorry, our subscription options are not loading right now

Please try again later. Get in touch with our customer services team if this issue persists.

New to Insurance Age? View our subscription options

Register

Sign up and gain access to five complimentary news articles every month.

Already have an account? Sign in here

This address will be used to create your account

More on People

Partners& launches apprenticeship scheme

Partners& has launched an apprenticeship scheme – named “16 to CEO” – to encourage young people from diverse backgrounds to explore the insurance industry as a viable career.

You need to sign in to use this feature. If you don’t have an Insurance Age account, please register now.

Sign in
You are currently on corporate access.

To use this feature you will need an individual account. If you have one already please sign in.

Sign in.

Alternatively you can request an indvidual account here: