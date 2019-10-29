Top 100 2019 - £40m to £49.99m
Berkeley Insurance Group
2 Colton Square, Leicester LE1 1QH
Website: www.berkeleyinsurancegroup.co.uk
Contact name: Jonathan Yeeles
Chairmen: Tim Maxted, Andrew Bedford.
Tel: 0116 2614747
Email: [email protected]
Main location: Leicester
Additional branches: Three
Staff numbers (total): 77
Major specialisms: Real estate, construction, professional indemnity, high net worth.
What we are: Berkeley Insurance Group is a totally independent chartered insurance broker. The company acts primarily on behalf of medium to large owner managed companies and larger SMEs throughout the UK.
Vision/background: To enhance our brand and presence both regionally and nationally in our specialist sectors. We want to be a team that people aspire to work with and a company that our staff feel immensely proud to be a part of.
Owner: Independently owned.
C&C Insurance Brokers
Bridge House, 80-82 Compstall Road, Stockport, Cheshire SK6 4DE
Website: www.cc-insure.com
Contact name: Malcolm Cooke
MD/chairman: Malcolm Cooke
Tel: 01614064800
Email: [email protected]
Main location: Stockport
Additional branches: London, Newport, Leeds, Hull, Chester.
Staff numbers (total): 100
Staff numbers (commercial lines only): 55
Major specialisms: Transport haulage and logistics, commercial, motor trade, high net worth, life science and technology, healthcare, professional and amateur sport, risk management, credit insurance.
Major trading subsidiaries: M2M Insurance Brokers, C&C Healthcare.
What we are: Independent commercial and high net worth insurance brokers
Vision/background: Independently owned, commercial based broker including healthcare, personal lines risk management and credit insurance. A fiercely independent broker targeting organic growth and looking for strategic acquisitions.
David Roberts & Partners Group
Chancery House, Slaidburn Crescent, Southport PR9 9YF
Website: www.drpinsurance.com
Contact name: Paul Brookbanks
CEO/MD/FD: John Page/Simon Bland/Craig Seed.
Tel: 01704-508400
Email: [email protected]
Main location: Southport
Additional branches: Stockport, Leeds/Bradford, York.
Staff numbers (total): 71
Major specialisms: Logistics, marine, waste, leisure, property.
Major trading subsidiaries: A&B Insurance Brokers, IMS.
Acquisitions in past two years: A&B Insurance Brokers
What we are: Independent broker to corporate, SME and private client sectors providing proactive risk management, loss control and claims handling. We also have a complimentary employee benefit offering.
Vision/background: Established 1977.
Owner: Directors – privately.
Miles Smith Insurance Solutions
Lakeside 300, Broadland Business Park, Norwich NR7 0WG
Website: www.onebroker.co.uk
Contact name: Sean Clark
MD/chairman: Sean Clark (MD), Robin Plaster (chairman)
Tel: 01603 218223
Email: [email protected]
Company Twitter account:
@onebroker1
Main locations: Norwich, Cambridge.
Additional branches: Bury St Edmunds
Staff numbers (total): 105
Staff numbers (commercial lines only): 50
Major specialisms: Corporate business, in particular areas such as haulage and logistics, and a wide range of niche schemes such as latent defects, private ambulance and managing agents.
Major trading subsidiaries: John Albion, One Guarantee.
Acquisitions in past two years: Gibbs Denley Insurance Services, John Albion & Partners.
What we are: We form open, honest relationships with our clients and take the time to understand and manage even the most complex of insurance programmes. We are perfectly positioned to service our client’s needs. Whether it is for their personal home insurance or a complex corporate risk, we will have someone on our team who will be able to help.
Vision/background: To be within the top 20 largest independently owned commercial brokers in the UK within the next three to five years with a mixture of organic growth, innovative new schemes and acquisitions.
Owner: Robin Plaster
Willis Insurance & Risk Management
55-59 Donegall Street, Belfast, Co Antrim BT1 2FH
Website: www.willisinsurance.co.uk
Contact name: Richard Willis
MD/chairman: Richard Willis
Tel: 028 9032 9042
Email: [email protected]
Company Twitter account:
@Willis_IRM
Main location: Belfast
Additional branches: Kennett Insurance Brokers, Hull.
Staff numbers (total): 100
Staff numbers (commercial lines only): 50
Major specialisms: Construction, haulage, food and drink, hospitality.
Major trading subsidiaries: Kennett Insurance Brokers
Acquisitions in past two years: McCausland Light and Rankin, Kennett Insurance Brokers.
What we are: Willis Insurance and Risk Management is a 40-year-old independent family business and chartered insurance broker providing relationship and advice-driven service across general insurance, wealth management, employee benefits, human resources and risk management.Vision/background: We are committed to values of service and integrity. We value continued expansion of additional services to our loyal client base. We continue to grow both organically and via measured acquisition.
Owner: Willis Holdings
The Wrightsure Group
799 London Road, West Thurrock, Essex RM20 3LH
Website: www.wrightsure.com
Contact name: Ron Powell
MD/chairman: Ron Powell
Tel: 01708 865533
Email: [email protected]
Main location: Thurrock
Additional branches: Six
Staff numbers (total): 80
Staff numbers (commercial lines only): 79
Major specialisms: Haulage, passenger transport, theatre.
What we are: The Wrightsure Group of companies, is now one of the largest privately-owned insurance brokers in the country. We employ over 80 people who work from six strategically placed offices throughout the UK.
Vision/background: Each office prides itself on building long-lasting relationships with every client they work with and our philosophy is to provide the highest level of service, value and result to every person or organisation that ever comes into contact with us.
