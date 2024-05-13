A-Plan boosts revenue and turnover in run-up to rebrand

A-Plan achieved double-digit growth in turnover and profits in the run-up to rebranding as Howden, a filing at Companies House has revealed.

The personal lines experts increased revenue by 13% to £163.8m in the year ended 30 September 2023.

Profit after tax was also up year-on-year, by 10%, to £31.1m as Ebitda jumped even more rising 12% to £49m.

We’re looking to roll that out across the rest of our branch network.Kelly Ogley

The document, for A-Plan Holdings, reported the growth was underpinned by “targeted investment” in marketing, branch openings and the ongoing development of specialty centres as it delivered “pleasing policy volume