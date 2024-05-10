Insurance Age

Transparency, team and targets – Zurich boss David Nichols ready to meet and greet brokers at Biba

David Nichols, UK head of retail, Zurich
One year on from his first British Insurance Brokers’ Association conference in the Zurich hotseat, UK head of retail David Nichols shares his key messages for brokers ahead of the upcoming event in Manchester.

“What we will take to Biba will be look at our product offering now, our service capability and how our team is working,” he tells Insurance Age.

Nichols, pictured, stepped up to the post in January 2023 from being chief claims officer.

According to the Zurich leader, recognising service needs to be constant and consistent is an important part of what brokers expect.

Service

“Our service is in a fantastic place,” he begins.

The provider had, by the end of April, logged feedback from 17,000 broker

