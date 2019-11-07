Top 100 independent brokers for 2019 revealed

Insurance Age surveyed the state of the market and the results and expert analysis from IMAS are now available.

Insurance Age can now reveal the Top 100 Independent Brokers for 2019.

Click here to see which brokers made the list and read the provider perspective from Jeff Purdy of Applied Systems.

Olly Laughton-Scott, founding partner at IMAS, has also crunched the numbers in his analysis.

He commented: “The broker market continues to evolve, with the acquisition trail remaining strong throughout 2019, albeit not at the same volume or aggregate value as 2018, which was a record year for the number of deals done and aggregate value in the last five years.

“This year looks to be one of consolidation but, within that, there are still a large number of growing businesses.”

Insurance Age also polled brokers on the gender of their staff for the first time.

Read everything from this year’s Top 100 here.