Biba Conference 2024 countdown: Spring Insure’s James O’Halloran

With the Biba Conference this week, James O’Halloran, development underwriter at Spring Insure, reminisces about meeting Mo Farah and welcomes people to come to the MGA’s stand to get their hands on its Springs.

Do you have a favourite Biba moment from previous conferences?

Firstly, it was meeting Sir Mo Farah last year; secondly, the ability to have been able to connect with a number of our friends and new broker partners.

If you have a stand at the conference, can you give readers a preview of what they can expect from it?

Our stand (B42) will be very similar to last year with our signature orange and blue colours, but the newest addition will be our Spring Springs – so brokers should make sure they