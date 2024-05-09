Arc Legal founder Finan launches Addept Group after buying broker Policywise

Arc Legal Assistance co-founder Richard Finan has returned to the insurance market with a new wholesale business Addept Group, having acquired broker Policywise.

He left Arc Legal Assistance in January almost eight years after its acquisition by AmTrust.

In a statement Addept said it had acquired Policywise as “part of its plan to launch new ancillary products and services that will be provided as part of, or alongside, established core insurance products”.

Policywise was founded in 2012 by former Carole Nash director Simon Jackson, who has since launched short term cover specialist insurtech GoShorty.

Addept added that following the Policywise deal it