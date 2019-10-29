Top 100 2019 - £20m to £29.99m

This article was funded by a third party, but the funder had no editorial control.

Adler Insurance Group • Berns Brett • Burley Group • Butterworth Spengler Insurance Brokers • Caunce O’Hara & Co • First Insurance Solutions and UK Special Risks • Freeway UK Insurance Services* • General Insurance Brokers (UK) • GS Group • Hamilton Fraser • Hugh J Boswell • Insurance Revolution (a trading style of Well Dunn) • JCB Insurance Services • Lloyd & Whyte Group • MCM Group • Moorhouse Group • The Plan Group • ProAktive • PSP Insurance & Financial Solutions (t/a PSP Group) • RA Insurance Brokers • SEIB Insurance Brokers • Square Mile Broking

Adler Insurance Group

Prudent House, 50 Yardley Road, Acocks Green, Birmingham B27 6LG

Website: www.adlerinsurance.co.uk

Contact name: Neil Thomsett (group resources manager – PR contact)

MD/chairman: Anthony Adler (managing director)

Tel: 0121 764 5500

Email: [email protected]

Company Twitter account:

@Adlerinsurance

Main location: Birmingham

Additional branches: Two – Kineton, Coventry.

Staff numbers (total): 50

Staff numbers (commercial lines only): 47

Major specialisms: None – we can offer an extensive suite of insurance and risk management services for a wide array of corporate and SME businesses.

Major trading subsidiaries: Adler Insurance Brokers

Acquisitions in past two years: Two - Cross & Co (Insurance Brokers) (March 2018), Corrigans Limited (June 2019).

What we are: Adler Insurance is a forward-thinking, chartered independent insurance broker with a reputation founded on providing good, honest advice and offering bespoke and innovative insurance solutions.

Vision/background: To build a talented team of professionals that will be the trusted and preferred supplier of insurance services for corporate and SME business across a broad range of industries and segments.

Owner: Anthony Adler (managing director)

Berns Brett

191 High Road, London E18 2QF

Website: www.bbigroup.com

Contact name: David Skinner

MD/chairman: Peter French

Tel: 02085592111

Email: [email protected]

Main location: London

Additional branches: Three

Staff numbers (total): 35

Major specialisms: Property developers and owners, housing associations, retail and construction, pro sports.

Major trading subsidiaries: Horsham Insurance Brokers, BBi Risk Solutions, BBi Ireland, BBi London Markets.

Acquisitions in past two years:

What we are: Corporate risk advisers providing a comprehensive risk management service that aims to exceed our customers expectations.

Vision/background: To provide and continually develop a risk management service that goes beyond transactional insurance placement.

Burley Group

5-8 Jessops Riverside, 800 Brightside Lane, Sheffield S9 2RX

Butterworth Spengler’s John Lacey

Butterworth Spengler Insurance Brokers

20-24 Faraday Road, Wavertree Technology Park, Liverpool L13 3EH

Website: www.butterworthspengler.co.uk

Contact name: John Lacey

MD: John Lacey

Tel: 0151 494 4400

Email: [email protected]

Main location: Liverpool

Staff numbers (total): 45

Staff numbers (commercial lines only): 44

Major specialisms: General commercial insurance.

Major trading subsidiaries: Cyclesure

What we are: Independent insurance brokers targeting commercial and corporate business across the UK.

Vision/background: Founded in 1924, Butterworth Spengler is one of the UK’s longest established independent insurance brokers. We aim to put our clients’ needs first and ensure that they benefit from the strength of our market relationships and our ability to provide high quality independent advice and claims support.

Owner: Partners

Caunce O’Hara & Co

82 King Street, Manchester M2 4WQ

Website: www.caunceohara.co.uk

Contact name: Phil Ainley

MD/chairman: Christopher Caunce, Martin O’Hara

Tel: 0161 833 2100

Email: [email protected]

Company Twitter account:

@caunceohara

Main location: Manchester

Additional branches: London, Aberdeen

Staff numbers (total): 40

Staff numbers (commercial lines only): 35

Major specialisms: Business insurance policies for freelancers, contractors, offshore energy contractors, rail contractors, SMEs, large corporate organisations, and high net-worth individuals.

What we are: Headquartered in Manchester city centre, Caunce O’Hara is a business insurance broker providing services to business clients across the UK and to offshore workers.

Vision/background: To be a trusted and preferred supplier of business insurance services in our chosen markets by providing excellent coverage, competitive premiums and outstanding customer service.

Owner: Christopher Caunce and Martin O’Hara.

First Insurance Solutions and UK Special Risks

FIS House, Centre 3000, Maidstone, Kent ME16 0LS.

Website: ww.firstins.co.uk

Contact name: Andy Chibeba

MD/chairman: Martin Bell

Tel: 01634 868444

Email: [email protected]

Main location: Maidstone

Additional branches: Regional exec based just outside Ipswich.

Staff numbers (total): 49

Major specialisms: Construction, contractors.

What we are: Specialist commercial insurance broker.

Vision/background: We integrate with and become intrinsically recognised as part of the industries we are providing cover for. We do this by training our execs and advisors on not only the insurance element, but also the activities and processes our policyholders utilise. This knowledge and understanding underpins everything we do.

Owner: Martin Bell

Freeway UK Insurance Services*

Godscroft House, Godscroft Lane, Frodsham Cheshire WA6 6XU

Website: www.freewayinsurance.co.uk

Contact name: Paul Cunniff

MD/chairman: Paul McCracken

Tel: 01928 520520

Email: [email protected]

Main location: Frodsham

Additional branches: Preston Brook

Staff numbers (total): 86

Major specialisms: Taxi insurance – uber, private hire, public hire, executive taxi, executive hire, chauffeur hire.

Major trading subsidiaries: Freeway UK Insurance Services

What we are: Leading provider of taxi insurance.

Vision/background: Freeway offer nationwide taxi insurance to private hire, public hire, chauffeurs and uber (gig economy) drivers. Our aim is to be the go to taxi insurer for the every day taxi driver, offering market leading incentives, awards and discount schemes, supporting our customers journey.

Owner: Paul McCracken, Tracey McCracken

General Insurance Brokers ( UK )

90-92 Bishops Bridge Road, Bayswater, London W2 5AA

Website: None

Contact name: Sam Mirza

MD/chairman: Sam Mirza

Tel: 020 7792 0123

Email: [email protected]

Main location: London

Staff numbers (total): 13

Major specialisms: Ultra high net worth, commercial property.

What we are: We are West End commercial brokers specialising in ultra high net worth clients and large property portfolios. Due to our clients wishing to remain discrete, our renewal retention levels are near to 100%. We do not advertise or even have a website due to our niche nature of clientele. All our new business is by word of mouth.

Vision/background: Last year we achieved an Ebitda of £1.65m. We are looking to acquire brokers our size or bigger within the M25 region.

Owner: Sam Mirza

GS Group

South Inch Business Centre, Shore Road, Perth PH2 8BW

Website: www.gs-group.uk.com

Contact name: George Stubbs

MD/chairman: George Stubbs

Tel: 01738441555

Email: [email protected]

Main location: Perth

Additional branches: 4

Staff numbers (total): 45

Staff numbers (commercial lines only): 40

Acquisitions in past two years: One

What we are: Traditional independent broker growing organically.

Owner: George Stubbs

Hamilton Fraser

Premiere House, 1st Floor, Elstree Way, Borehamwood WD6 1JH

Website: www.hamiltonfraser.co.uk

Contact name: Owen Woods

MD/chairman: Eddie Hooker

Tel: 03453623109

Email: [email protected]

Company Twitter account:

@HamiltonFraser

Main location: Borehamwood

Staff numbers (total): 213 (all group companies)

Staff numbers (commercial lines only): 40

Major specialisms: Private rental sector and healthcare (cosmetic and aesthetic medical malpractice).

Major trading subsidiaries: HFIS, MYD, CMP, PRS, Landlord Action (LA).

Acquisitions in past two years: Full ownership of MYD, LandlordZONE, Landlord Action, Tenant Verify.

What we are: We are a specialised insurance broker operating in the property and cosmetic insurance markets throughout the UK.

Vision/background: We strive to provide the best service to our customers within the cosmetic and private rented sector. Over 20+ years, we have grown within our respective markets to offer a unique approach – blending traditional values and state of the art administration to help protect the things that matter most.

Owner: Eddie Hooker and Simon Fox.

Hugh J Boswell

Carrow Hill, Norwich NR1 2AH

Website: www.hughjboswell.co.uk

Contact name: Paul Utting

MD/chairman: Peter Foster

Tel: 01603 626155

Email: [email protected]

Company Twitter account:

@Hughjboswell

Main location: Norwich

Additional branches: Bury St Edmunds

Staff numbers (total): 62

Staff numbers (commercial lines only): 59

Major specialisms: Aftermarket, education.

What we are: Commercial insurance broker

Vision/background: We are an independently owned insurance broker, that has been trading since 1906. We continue to be passionate in providing a professional and personal service, with experienced and dedicated staff. Our business continues to grow and innovate, allowing us to move forward and meet the demands of today’s businesses

Owner: Directors Peter Foster, Nick Chamber and Ashley Minors.

Insurance Revolution (a trading style of Well Dunn)

Boulton House, Chorlton Street, Manchester M1 3HY

Website: www.insurancerevolution.co.uk

Contact name: Rebecca Vickers

MD/chairman: Mark Rigby

Tel: 03308081500

Email: [email protected]

Company Twitter account:

@insrevolution

Main location: Manchester

Additional branches: 1 – Stoke-on-Trent

Staff numbers (total): 80

Major specialisms: Courier

What we are: Manchester-based broker targeting harder to insure risks.

Vision/background: Having set up in 2013, the business has reached significant targets without any external funding. The business is set to continue its growth to become one of the leading insurance brokers in the country.

JCB Insurance Services’ Michael Gregory

JCB Insurance Services

Lakeside, Rocester, Staffordshire ST14 5HY

Website: www.jcbinsurance.com

Contact name: Michael Gregory

MD/chairman: Michael Gregory

Tel: 0800 141 2877

Email: [email protected]

Company Twitter account:

@jcbinsurance

Main location: Rocester

Staff numbers (total): 31

Staff numbers (commercial lines only): 31

Major specialisms: Construction, plant.

What we are: Specialist insurance broker, focused on providing excellent insurance services to the construction, civil engineering, groundworks, plant hire and waste sectors.

Vision/background: Part of the JCB Excavator Group, we are uniquely placed to provide either a scheme solution or a bespoke managed solution to the insurance needs of our clients. Our industry spanning position affords us unrivalled expertise in our field which adds genuine value to what we offer our clients.

Lloyd & Whyte Group

Affinity House, Bindon Road, Taunton, Somerset TA2 6AA

Website: www.lloydwhyte.com

Contact name: Heather Stanbury

MD/chairman: Matthew Pyke

Tel: 01823 250700

Email: [email protected]

Company Twitter account:

@lloydandwhyte

Main location: Taunton

Additional branches: Sudbury, Bromsgrove, Stevenage.

Staff numbers (total): 170

Major specialisms: Healthcare sector.

Major trading subsidiaries: Lloyd & Whyte, MIAB.

Acquisitions in past two years: PPS GI, MIAB, Medical Money Management.

What we are: Lloyd & Whyte specialise in serving the professional affinity market with long standing appointments to the British Dental Association, British Veterinary Association, British Medical Association, Pharmacy Defence Association and the Association of Optomotrists.

Vision/background: As corporate chartered insurance brokers, Lloyd & Whyte focuses on professionalism and quality of service. Our commitment to culture, our people and our values remain the reason we continue to see growth and profit.

Owner: Matthew Pyke

MCM Group

611 Stretford Rd, Manchester M16 0QA

Moorhouse Group is based in Caerphilly

Moorhouse Group

Barclay House, 2-3 Sir Alfred Owen Way, Caerphilly CF83 3HU

Website: www.constructaquote.com

Contact name: Kim Latham

MD/chairman: Lyndon Wood

Tel: 07801 234592

Email: [email protected]

Company Twitter account:

@constructaquote

Main location: Caerphilly

Staff numbers (total): 87

Staff numbers (commercial lines only): 87

Major specialisms: Professional indemnity, public liability, employers’ liability, van, fleet, landlord, cyber insurance, medium-sized commercial customers.

Major trading subsidiaries: www.Constructaquote.com

What we are: We are a specialist schemes/MGA broker serving micro and larger businesses in the UK.

Vision/background: To provide a world class service to our business customers whilst growing our digital presence and widening distribution.

Owner: Lyndon Wood

The Plan Group

Prospero, 73 London Road, Redhill, Surrey RH1 1LQ

Website: www.theplangroup.co.uk, www.planinsurance.co.uk, www.yellowjersey.co.uk

Contact name: Aurelie Honeysett

MD/chairman: Grant Georgiades

Tel: 0208 655 8994

Email: [email protected]

Company Twitter account:

@PlanInsurance, @YellowJerseyUK

Main location: Redhill

Staff numbers (total): 105

Staff numbers (commercial lines only): 96

Major specialisms: Motor trade, private and public hire, construction, pedal cycle.

What we are: Independently owned commercial broker targeting our niche sectors nationwide.

Vision/background: We intend to become a Top 50 independent UK insurance broker by 2023. Our exceptional overall value proposition distinguishes us from other providers: we strive to provide best in class service and competitive premiums. Our approach: “Take care of your staff and your staff will take care of your customers.”

Owner: AMP 132 – family owned holding company.

ProAktive

ProAktive House, Sidings Court, Doncaster DN4 5NU

Website: www.proaktive.co.uk

Contact name: Beverley Brown

MD: Andy Morley

Tel: 01302 341344

Email: [email protected]

Company Twitter account:

@ProAktivePeople

Main location: Doncaster

Additional branches: Sheffield

Staff numbers (total): 42

Staff numbers (commercial lines only): 39

Major specialisms: Risk management, health and safety, self-build scheme

Major trading subsidiaries: ProAktive Risk Management

What we are: Insurance brokers and risk managers.

Vision/background: Provision of integrated insurance and risk management solutions.

Owner: ProAktive Holdings

PSP Insurance & Financial Solutions (t/a PSP Group)

20/22 The Bridge, Chippenham, Wiltshire SN15 1EX

Website: www.pspgroup.co

Contact name: Bob Parkins

MD/chairman: Terry Parkins

Tel: 07977182901

Email: [email protected]

Company Twitter account:

@pspgroupco

Main location: Chippenham

Additional branches: Newquay, Launceston, Saltash, Torquay, Bridgwater, Southampton, Melksham.

Staff numbers (total): 70

Staff numbers (commercial lines only): 60, which includes administrators, accounts, compliance, claims.

Major specialisms: SME brokers

Acquisitions in past two years: Five

What we are: Long-established South West-based commercial broker serving people and businesses in the South West via a network of eight offices trading £20m GWP.

Vision/background: Established in 1981 as a commercial SME broker based in Chippenham. We have grown steadily over time, and within the last 10 years, fuelled by organic growth and several acquisitions. We are now (perhaps) the largest independently owned broker in our region. Our five-year plan is to continue to grow organically and by other acquisitions within our specific trading area, increase our branch network by either strategic acquisitions or ‘green field’ sites to further expand our brand and position as the largest independent SME broker in our trading area.

Owner: Independently owned.

RA Insurance Brokers and Square Mile Broking are based in Croydon

RA Insurance Brokers

29 Dingwall Road, Croydon CR0 2NB

Website: www.ra-group.co.uk

Contact name: Michael Peacock

MD/chairman: Shamir Patel / Sunil Patel

Tel: 020 8256 1013

Email: [email protected]

Main location: Croydon

Staff numbers (total): 42

Major specialisms: Motor trade, general commercial insurance.

What we are: Commercial insurance specialist.

Vision/background: We believe in giving clients the best possible customer service which includes in house claims service and yearly face to face insurance reviews.

Owner: Shamir Patel and Sunil Patel.

SEIB Insurance Brokers

North Road, South Ockendon, Essex RM15 5BE

Website: www.seib.co.uk

Contact name: Barry Fehler

MD/chairman: Barry Fehler

Tel: 01242 850000

Email: [email protected]

Company Twitter account:

@seib_insurance

Main location: South Ockendon

Additional branches: Cheltenham

Staff numbers (total): 100

Major specialisms: Expert advice and tailored insurance solutions for equestrian, funeral directors, private hire, property and motor trade.

Major trading subsidiaries: Lansdown Insurance Brokers

Acquisitions in past two years: Equestrian World Insurance Services, Equicover.

What we are: Well-established independent specialist insurance broker providing market leading scheme products to niche markets.

Vision/background: Our vision is to achieve complete customer satisfaction by being the most trusted insurance adviser, empowering and developing our team, giving customers a wide choice of communication, and developing products that more than meet customers’ needs.

Owner: Ecclesiastical Insurance Group

Square Mile Broking

Premier House, Croydon CR0 2EE

New London House, 6 London Street EC3R 7AD

Website: www.squaremilebroking.com

Contact name: David Garrad

MD/chairman: David Garrad, Dominic d’Inverno, Jamie Coyne (joint MDs).

Tel: 07872604034

Email: [email protected]

Company Twitter account:

@SqMileBroking

Main locations: Croydon and London

Staff numbers (total): 23

Staff numbers (commercial lines only): 21

Major specialisms: Construction and demolition, food and drink, rail, manufacturing and wholesale, corporate and professions

What we are: Independent award winning chartered insurance broker delivering market leading customer service and insurance solutions to corporate clients.

Vision/background: Square Mile Broking continue to offer market leading service backed up by our 2018 Investor in Customers result. We also continue to handle 100% of claims in house, securing Broker of the Year at the British Claims Awards earlier this year.

Owner: As above