Top 100 2019 - £20m to £29.99m
Adler Insurance Group • Berns Brett • Burley Group • Butterworth Spengler Insurance Brokers • Caunce O’Hara & Co • First Insurance Solutions and UK Special Risks • Freeway UK Insurance Services* • General Insurance Brokers (UK) • GS Group • Hamilton Fraser • Hugh J Boswell • Insurance Revolution (a trading style of Well Dunn) • JCB Insurance Services • Lloyd & Whyte Group • MCM Group • Moorhouse Group • The Plan Group • ProAktive • PSP Insurance & Financial Solutions (t/a PSP Group) • RA Insurance Brokers • SEIB Insurance Brokers • Square Mile Broking
Adler Insurance Group
Prudent House, 50 Yardley Road, Acocks Green, Birmingham B27 6LG
Website: www.adlerinsurance.co.uk
Contact name: Neil Thomsett (group resources manager – PR contact)
MD/chairman: Anthony Adler (managing director)
Tel: 0121 764 5500
Email: [email protected]
Company Twitter account:
@Adlerinsurance
Main location: Birmingham
Additional branches: Two – Kineton, Coventry.
Staff numbers (total): 50
Staff numbers (commercial lines only): 47
Major specialisms: None – we can offer an extensive suite of insurance and risk management services for a wide array of corporate and SME businesses.
Major trading subsidiaries: Adler Insurance Brokers
Acquisitions in past two years: Two - Cross & Co (Insurance Brokers) (March 2018), Corrigans Limited (June 2019).
What we are: Adler Insurance is a forward-thinking, chartered independent insurance broker with a reputation founded on providing good, honest advice and offering bespoke and innovative insurance solutions.
Vision/background: To build a talented team of professionals that will be the trusted and preferred supplier of insurance services for corporate and SME business across a broad range of industries and segments.
Owner: Anthony Adler (managing director)
Berns Brett
191 High Road, London E18 2QF
Website: www.bbigroup.com
Contact name: David Skinner
MD/chairman: Peter French
Tel: 02085592111
Email: [email protected]
Main location: London
Additional branches: Three
Staff numbers (total): 35
Major specialisms: Property developers and owners, housing associations, retail and construction, pro sports.
Major trading subsidiaries: Horsham Insurance Brokers, BBi Risk Solutions, BBi Ireland, BBi London Markets.
Acquisitions in past two years:
What we are: Corporate risk advisers providing a comprehensive risk management service that aims to exceed our customers expectations.
Vision/background: To provide and continually develop a risk management service that goes beyond transactional insurance placement.
Burley Group
5-8 Jessops Riverside, 800 Brightside Lane, Sheffield S9 2RX
Butterworth Spengler Insurance Brokers
20-24 Faraday Road, Wavertree Technology Park, Liverpool L13 3EH
Website: www.butterworthspengler.co.uk
Contact name: John Lacey
MD: John Lacey
Tel: 0151 494 4400
Email: [email protected]
Main location: Liverpool
Staff numbers (total): 45
Staff numbers (commercial lines only): 44
Major specialisms: General commercial insurance.
Major trading subsidiaries: Cyclesure
What we are: Independent insurance brokers targeting commercial and corporate business across the UK.
Vision/background: Founded in 1924, Butterworth Spengler is one of the UK’s longest established independent insurance brokers. We aim to put our clients’ needs first and ensure that they benefit from the strength of our market relationships and our ability to provide high quality independent advice and claims support.
Owner: Partners
Caunce O’Hara & Co
82 King Street, Manchester M2 4WQ
Website: www.caunceohara.co.uk
Contact name: Phil Ainley
MD/chairman: Christopher Caunce, Martin O’Hara
Tel: 0161 833 2100
Email: [email protected]
Company Twitter account:
@caunceohara
Main location: Manchester
Additional branches: London, Aberdeen
Staff numbers (total): 40
Staff numbers (commercial lines only): 35
Major specialisms: Business insurance policies for freelancers, contractors, offshore energy contractors, rail contractors, SMEs, large corporate organisations, and high net-worth individuals.
What we are: Headquartered in Manchester city centre, Caunce O’Hara is a business insurance broker providing services to business clients across the UK and to offshore workers.
Vision/background: To be a trusted and preferred supplier of business insurance services in our chosen markets by providing excellent coverage, competitive premiums and outstanding customer service.
Owner: Christopher Caunce and Martin O’Hara.
First Insurance Solutions and UK Special Risks
FIS House, Centre 3000, Maidstone, Kent ME16 0LS.
Website: ww.firstins.co.uk
Contact name: Andy Chibeba
MD/chairman: Martin Bell
Tel: 01634 868444
Email: [email protected]
Main location: Maidstone
Additional branches: Regional exec based just outside Ipswich.
Staff numbers (total): 49
Major specialisms: Construction, contractors.
What we are: Specialist commercial insurance broker.
Vision/background: We integrate with and become intrinsically recognised as part of the industries we are providing cover for. We do this by training our execs and advisors on not only the insurance element, but also the activities and processes our policyholders utilise. This knowledge and understanding underpins everything we do.
Owner: Martin Bell
Freeway UK Insurance Services*
Godscroft House, Godscroft Lane, Frodsham Cheshire WA6 6XU
Website: www.freewayinsurance.co.uk
Contact name: Paul Cunniff
MD/chairman: Paul McCracken
Tel: 01928 520520
Email: [email protected]
Main location: Frodsham
Additional branches: Preston Brook
Staff numbers (total): 86
Major specialisms: Taxi insurance – uber, private hire, public hire, executive taxi, executive hire, chauffeur hire.
Major trading subsidiaries: Freeway UK Insurance Services
What we are: Leading provider of taxi insurance.
Vision/background: Freeway offer nationwide taxi insurance to private hire, public hire, chauffeurs and uber (gig economy) drivers. Our aim is to be the go to taxi insurer for the every day taxi driver, offering market leading incentives, awards and discount schemes, supporting our customers journey.
Owner: Paul McCracken, Tracey McCracken
*Entry received after analysis completed
General Insurance Brokers (UK)
90-92 Bishops Bridge Road, Bayswater, London W2 5AA
Website: None
Contact name: Sam Mirza
MD/chairman: Sam Mirza
Tel: 020 7792 0123
Email: [email protected]
Main location: London
Staff numbers (total): 13
Major specialisms: Ultra high net worth, commercial property.
What we are: We are West End commercial brokers specialising in ultra high net worth clients and large property portfolios. Due to our clients wishing to remain discrete, our renewal retention levels are near to 100%. We do not advertise or even have a website due to our niche nature of clientele. All our new business is by word of mouth.
Vision/background: Last year we achieved an Ebitda of £1.65m. We are looking to acquire brokers our size or bigger within the M25 region.
Owner: Sam Mirza
GS Group
South Inch Business Centre, Shore Road, Perth PH2 8BW
Website: www.gs-group.uk.com
Contact name: George Stubbs
MD/chairman: George Stubbs
Tel: 01738441555
Email: [email protected]
Main location: Perth
Additional branches: 4
Staff numbers (total): 45
Staff numbers (commercial lines only): 40
Acquisitions in past two years: One
What we are: Traditional independent broker growing organically.
Owner: George Stubbs
Hamilton Fraser
Premiere House, 1st Floor, Elstree Way, Borehamwood WD6 1JH
Website: www.hamiltonfraser.co.uk
Contact name: Owen Woods
MD/chairman: Eddie Hooker
Tel: 03453623109
Email: [email protected]
Company Twitter account:
@HamiltonFraser
Main location: Borehamwood
Staff numbers (total): 213 (all group companies)
Staff numbers (commercial lines only): 40
Major specialisms: Private rental sector and healthcare (cosmetic and aesthetic medical malpractice).
Major trading subsidiaries: HFIS, MYD, CMP, PRS, Landlord Action (LA).
Acquisitions in past two years: Full ownership of MYD, LandlordZONE, Landlord Action, Tenant Verify.
What we are: We are a specialised insurance broker operating in the property and cosmetic insurance markets throughout the UK.
Vision/background: We strive to provide the best service to our customers within the cosmetic and private rented sector. Over 20+ years, we have grown within our respective markets to offer a unique approach – blending traditional values and state of the art administration to help protect the things that matter most.
Owner: Eddie Hooker and Simon Fox.
Hugh J Boswell
Carrow Hill, Norwich NR1 2AH
Website: www.hughjboswell.co.uk
Contact name: Paul Utting
MD/chairman: Peter Foster
Tel: 01603 626155
Email: [email protected]
Company Twitter account:
@Hughjboswell
Main location: Norwich
Additional branches: Bury St Edmunds
Staff numbers (total): 62
Staff numbers (commercial lines only): 59
Major specialisms: Aftermarket, education.
What we are: Commercial insurance broker
Vision/background: We are an independently owned insurance broker, that has been trading since 1906. We continue to be passionate in providing a professional and personal service, with experienced and dedicated staff. Our business continues to grow and innovate, allowing us to move forward and meet the demands of today’s businesses
Owner: Directors Peter Foster, Nick Chamber and Ashley Minors.
Insurance Revolution (a trading style of Well Dunn)
Boulton House, Chorlton Street, Manchester M1 3HY
Website: www.insurancerevolution.co.uk
Contact name: Rebecca Vickers
MD/chairman: Mark Rigby
Tel: 03308081500
Email: [email protected]
Company Twitter account:
@insrevolution
Main location: Manchester
Additional branches: 1 – Stoke-on-Trent
Staff numbers (total): 80
Major specialisms: Courier
What we are: Manchester-based broker targeting harder to insure risks.
Vision/background: Having set up in 2013, the business has reached significant targets without any external funding. The business is set to continue its growth to become one of the leading insurance brokers in the country.
JCB Insurance Services
Lakeside, Rocester, Staffordshire ST14 5HY
Website: www.jcbinsurance.com
Contact name: Michael Gregory
MD/chairman: Michael Gregory
Tel: 0800 141 2877
Email: [email protected]
Company Twitter account:
@jcbinsurance
Main location: Rocester
Staff numbers (total): 31
Staff numbers (commercial lines only): 31
Major specialisms: Construction, plant.
What we are: Specialist insurance broker, focused on providing excellent insurance services to the construction, civil engineering, groundworks, plant hire and waste sectors.
Vision/background: Part of the JCB Excavator Group, we are uniquely placed to provide either a scheme solution or a bespoke managed solution to the insurance needs of our clients. Our industry spanning position affords us unrivalled expertise in our field which adds genuine value to what we offer our clients.
Lloyd & Whyte Group
Affinity House, Bindon Road, Taunton, Somerset TA2 6AA
Website: www.lloydwhyte.com
Contact name: Heather Stanbury
MD/chairman: Matthew Pyke
Tel: 01823 250700
Email: [email protected]
Company Twitter account:
@lloydandwhyte
Main location: Taunton
Additional branches: Sudbury, Bromsgrove, Stevenage.
Staff numbers (total): 170
Major specialisms: Healthcare sector.
Major trading subsidiaries: Lloyd & Whyte, MIAB.
Acquisitions in past two years: PPS GI, MIAB, Medical Money Management.
What we are: Lloyd & Whyte specialise in serving the professional affinity market with long standing appointments to the British Dental Association, British Veterinary Association, British Medical Association, Pharmacy Defence Association and the Association of Optomotrists.
Vision/background: As corporate chartered insurance brokers, Lloyd & Whyte focuses on professionalism and quality of service. Our commitment to culture, our people and our values remain the reason we continue to see growth and profit.
Owner: Matthew Pyke
MCM Group
611 Stretford Rd, Manchester M16 0QA
Moorhouse Group
Barclay House, 2-3 Sir Alfred Owen Way, Caerphilly CF83 3HU
Website: www.constructaquote.com
Contact name: Kim Latham
MD/chairman: Lyndon Wood
Tel: 07801 234592
Email: [email protected]
Company Twitter account:
@constructaquote
Main location: Caerphilly
Staff numbers (total): 87
Staff numbers (commercial lines only): 87
Major specialisms: Professional indemnity, public liability, employers’ liability, van, fleet, landlord, cyber insurance, medium-sized commercial customers.
Major trading subsidiaries: www.Constructaquote.com
What we are: We are a specialist schemes/MGA broker serving micro and larger businesses in the UK.
Vision/background: To provide a world class service to our business customers whilst growing our digital presence and widening distribution.
Owner: Lyndon Wood
The Plan Group
Prospero, 73 London Road, Redhill, Surrey RH1 1LQ
Website: www.theplangroup.co.uk, www.planinsurance.co.uk, www.yellowjersey.co.uk
Contact name: Aurelie Honeysett
MD/chairman: Grant Georgiades
Tel: 0208 655 8994
Email: [email protected]
Company Twitter account:
@PlanInsurance, @YellowJerseyUK
Main location: Redhill
Staff numbers (total): 105
Staff numbers (commercial lines only): 96
Major specialisms: Motor trade, private and public hire, construction, pedal cycle.
What we are: Independently owned commercial broker targeting our niche sectors nationwide.
Vision/background: We intend to become a Top 50 independent UK insurance broker by 2023. Our exceptional overall value proposition distinguishes us from other providers: we strive to provide best in class service and competitive premiums. Our approach: “Take care of your staff and your staff will take care of your customers.”
Owner: AMP 132 – family owned holding company.
ProAktive
ProAktive House, Sidings Court, Doncaster DN4 5NU
Website: www.proaktive.co.uk
Contact name: Beverley Brown
MD: Andy Morley
Tel: 01302 341344
Email: [email protected]
Company Twitter account:
@ProAktivePeople
Main location: Doncaster
Additional branches: Sheffield
Staff numbers (total): 42
Staff numbers (commercial lines only): 39
Major specialisms: Risk management, health and safety, self-build scheme
Major trading subsidiaries: ProAktive Risk Management
What we are: Insurance brokers and risk managers.
Vision/background: Provision of integrated insurance and risk management solutions.
Owner: ProAktive Holdings
PSP Insurance & Financial Solutions (t/a PSP Group)
20/22 The Bridge, Chippenham, Wiltshire SN15 1EX
Website: www.pspgroup.co
Contact name: Bob Parkins
MD/chairman: Terry Parkins
Tel: 07977182901
Email: [email protected]
Company Twitter account:
@pspgroupco
Main location: Chippenham
Additional branches: Newquay, Launceston, Saltash, Torquay, Bridgwater, Southampton, Melksham.
Staff numbers (total): 70
Staff numbers (commercial lines only): 60, which includes administrators, accounts, compliance, claims.
Major specialisms: SME brokers
Acquisitions in past two years: Five
What we are: Long-established South West-based commercial broker serving people and businesses in the South West via a network of eight offices trading £20m GWP.
Vision/background: Established in 1981 as a commercial SME broker based in Chippenham. We have grown steadily over time, and within the last 10 years, fuelled by organic growth and several acquisitions. We are now (perhaps) the largest independently owned broker in our region. Our five-year plan is to continue to grow organically and by other acquisitions within our specific trading area, increase our branch network by either strategic acquisitions or ‘green field’ sites to further expand our brand and position as the largest independent SME broker in our trading area.
Owner: Independently owned.
RA Insurance Brokers
29 Dingwall Road, Croydon CR0 2NB
Website: www.ra-group.co.uk
Contact name: Michael Peacock
MD/chairman: Shamir Patel / Sunil Patel
Tel: 020 8256 1013
Email: [email protected]
Main location: Croydon
Staff numbers (total): 42
Major specialisms: Motor trade, general commercial insurance.
What we are: Commercial insurance specialist.
Vision/background: We believe in giving clients the best possible customer service which includes in house claims service and yearly face to face insurance reviews.
Owner: Shamir Patel and Sunil Patel.
SEIB Insurance Brokers
North Road, South Ockendon, Essex RM15 5BE
Website: www.seib.co.uk
Contact name: Barry Fehler
MD/chairman: Barry Fehler
Tel: 01242 850000
Email: [email protected]
Company Twitter account:
@seib_insurance
Main location: South Ockendon
Additional branches: Cheltenham
Staff numbers (total): 100
Major specialisms: Expert advice and tailored insurance solutions for equestrian, funeral directors, private hire, property and motor trade.
Major trading subsidiaries: Lansdown Insurance Brokers
Acquisitions in past two years: Equestrian World Insurance Services, Equicover.
What we are: Well-established independent specialist insurance broker providing market leading scheme products to niche markets.
Vision/background: Our vision is to achieve complete customer satisfaction by being the most trusted insurance adviser, empowering and developing our team, giving customers a wide choice of communication, and developing products that more than meet customers’ needs.
Owner: Ecclesiastical Insurance Group
Square Mile Broking
Premier House, Croydon CR0 2EE
New London House, 6 London Street EC3R 7AD
Website: www.squaremilebroking.com
Contact name: David Garrad
MD/chairman: David Garrad, Dominic d’Inverno, Jamie Coyne (joint MDs).
Tel: 07872604034
Email: [email protected]
Company Twitter account:
@SqMileBroking
Main locations: Croydon and London
Staff numbers (total): 23
Staff numbers (commercial lines only): 21
Major specialisms: Construction and demolition, food and drink, rail, manufacturing and wholesale, corporate and professions
What we are: Independent award winning chartered insurance broker delivering market leading customer service and insurance solutions to corporate clients.
Vision/background: Square Mile Broking continue to offer market leading service backed up by our 2018 Investor in Customers result. We also continue to handle 100% of claims in house, securing Broker of the Year at the British Claims Awards earlier this year.
Owner: As above
