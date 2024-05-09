Video Q&A: Close Brothers Premium Finance MD Shaun Hooper

Following a recent survey of commercial brokers, Close Brothers Premium Finance managing director Shaun Hooper dissects the findings and offers insights into what his firm is doing to help intermediary clients avoid underinsurance.

In the video, Hooper explains to Insurance Age content director Jonathan Swift how macroeconomic conditions are affecting the use of premium finance, and why its benefits are sometimes undersold.

He also expands on how premium finance can help brokers make sure commercial clients have appropriate cover, and offers thoughts on how his business plans to help intermediaries prosper with Close’s portfolio of solutions.