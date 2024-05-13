Movo weighing up options for investment partner
Movo Investment Group has been holding talks with potential investors as the appointed representatives network, technology and broker owner positions for growth, Insurance Age can reveal.
Multiple market sources had indicated the group was on manoeuvres and managing director Lea Cheesbrough confirmed: “We started to understand what our options were in January. We are very new with this. We have always been open saying at some point we would have to bring some investment in.”
Cheesbrough stressed the debt-free business is not up for sale but is looking to push ahead with “aggressive growth plans”, having hit £120m of gross written premium in the AR network Movo Partnership and 98
Only users who have a paid subscription or are part of a corporate subscription are able to print or copy content.
To access these options, along with all other subscription benefits, please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk.
You are currently unable to print this content. Please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk to find out more.
You are currently unable to copy this content. Please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk to find out more.
Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.
You may share this content using our article tools. Printing this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/
If you would like to purchase additional rights please email info@insuranceage.co.uk
Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.
You may share this content using our article tools. Copying this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/
If you would like to purchase additional rights please email info@insuranceage.co.uk
Sorry, our subscription options are not loading right now
Please try again later. Get in touch with our customer services team if this issue persists.
New to Insurance Age? View our subscription options
If you already have an account, please sign in here.
You already have an account with one of the websites below that uses this email address.
Risk.net, FX Markets.com, WatersTechnology.com, Central Banking.com, PostOnline.co.uk, InsuranceAge.co.uk, RiskTechForum.com and Chartis-Research.com.
Please use your existing password to sign in.
Register
Sign up and gain access to five complimentary news articles every month.
Already have an account? Sign in here
More on Insight
Biba Conference 2024 countdown: Spring Insure’s James O’Halloran
With the Biba Conference this week, James O’Halloran, development underwriter at Spring Insure, reminisces about meeting Mo Farah and welcomes people to come to the MGA’s stand to get their hands on its Springs.
A-Plan boosts revenue and turnover in run-up to rebrand
A-Plan achieved double-digit growth in turnover and profits in the run-up to rebranding as Howden, a filing at Companies House has revealed.
Ecclesiastical seeks further schemes growth with new broker tool
Ecclesiastical has launched a digital portal, Schemes+, for brokers to help them manage their schemes more effectively, Insurance Age can reveal.
Brokers upbeat on 2024 growth – Aviva
Brokers are more optimistic about growth in the coming year than they have been since before 2020, according to Aviva, with 83% expecting their business to grow compared to 76% last year.
Brokers, are you sure you don’t have a D&I problem?
Why is Link – the LGBTQ+ insurance network – at the British Insurance Brokers’ Association Conference next week? Because it wants to support brokers on diversity and inclusion, according to co-chair Maxim Cook and committee member Erik Johnson.
Biba Conference 2024 countdown: Crawford & Company’s Emma Parr
Emma Parr, chief client officer, UK & Ireland at Crawford & Company, will be donning her white trainers, talking claims technology, and catching up with Olympian Derek Redmond at her reception event.
Transparency, team and targets – Zurich boss David Nichols ready to meet and greet brokers at Biba
One year on from his first British Insurance Brokers’ Association conference in the Zurich hotseat, UK head of retail David Nichols shares his key messages for brokers ahead of the upcoming event in Manchester.
People Moves: 6 – 10 May 2024
Stay in the loop with the latest insurance personnel moves.
Most read
- Cost-of-living crisis pushes up premium finance demand
- Video Q&A: Close Brothers Premium Finance MD Shaun Hooper
- Ardonagh strikes A$2.3bn PSC deal
- Acrisure expands in southern England with two buys
- FCA chair admits surprise at “stern reaction” to name-and-shame proposals
- Biba Conference 2024 countdown: RSA’s Steve Scott