Movo weighing up options for investment partner

Movo Investment Group has been holding talks with potential investors as the appointed representatives network, technology and broker owner positions for growth, Insurance Age can reveal.

Multiple market sources had indicated the group was on manoeuvres and managing director Lea Cheesbrough confirmed: “We started to understand what our options were in January. We are very new with this. We have always been open saying at some point we would have to bring some investment in.”

Cheesbrough stressed the debt-free business is not up for sale but is looking to push ahead with “aggressive growth plans”, having hit £120m of gross written premium in the AR network Movo Partnership and 98