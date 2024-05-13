Brokers upbeat on 2024 growth – Aviva

Brokers are more optimistic about growth in the coming year than they have been since before 2020, according to Aviva, with 83% expecting their business to grow compared to 76% last year.

Aviva polled more than 250 UK insurance brokers at all levels of seniority in March for its latest Broker Barometer research.

Only 3% of brokers believed their business will decline.

Organic growth

Organic growth featured most prominently, with 39% of brokers reporting this will be the source of their expansion plans.

Brokers are clearly looking for opportunities to expand, and we are well positioned to support our broking partners whether they plan to grow organically, by offering a wider range of