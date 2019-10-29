Top 100 2019 - £50m to £74.99m

This article was funded by a third party, but the funder had no editorial control.

BHIB Insurance Brokers • Bridge Insurance Brokers • Brunel Group • Circle Insurance Services • Kelliher Insurance Group • Thomas Carroll Group • TL Dallas • Sutton Winson

BHIB Insurance Brokers

AGM House, 3 Barton Close, Grove Park, Enderby, Leicester LE19 1SJ

Website: www.bhibinsurance.co.uk, www.churchillins.co.uk, www.brokerbility.co.uk

Contact name: Ajay Mistry

MD/chairman: Ashwin Mistry

Tel: 07743453279

Email: [email protected]

Company Twitter account:

@bhibinsurance, @Brokerbility_BB, @Churchill_CiC

Main location: Leicester

Additional branches: Northampton, Maidstone, North London.

Staff numbers (total): 146

Staff numbers (commercial lines only): 75 (BHIB & Churchill including SME broking), 10 (claims), seven (private clients HNW), seven (employee benefits).

Major specialisms: Contracting and manufacturing, welfare, transport and logistics, professions, private clients, employee benefits, SME, charities, local councils, professional indemnity.

Major trading subsidiaries: BHIB, Churchill Insurance Consultants.

Acquisitions in past two years: We acquired a book of business covering four affinity sectors from Aon in September 2017.

What we are: The largest independent insurance broker in the East Midlands who can cover all routes to market – face to face over the phone, and wholesale.

Vision/background: Our vision is to be the broker of choice for our clients of all sizes. We champion and give a voice to the professional independent broker through the Brokerbility Network. This is a network of circa 30 like-minded, independent brokers across the country. Collectively, Brokerbility place in excess of £500m premium into the insurance market.

Owner: Ashwin Mistry

Bridge Insurance Brokers

Cobac House, 14-16 Charlotte Street, Manchester M1 4FL

Website: www.bridgeinsurance.co.uk

Contact name: Roger Potts

MD/CEO: Roger Potts

Tel: 0161 236 6969

Email: [email protected]

Company Twitter account:

@Bridge_Tweets_

Main location: Manchester

Additional branches: London

Staff numbers (total): 102

Staff numbers (commercial lines only): 98

Major specialisms: Real estate, corporate, international and global, specialist risks, schemes.

What we are: We are a leading independent corporate insurance broker, delivering bespoke non-conventional insurance solutions to a broad spectrum of clients from those engaged in hazardous activities through to insurance schemes for professions and trades.

Vision/background: Our vision and mission are both very clear and client-focused.

Vision/background: To be the corporate insurance broker of choice, valued for our technical excellence, high quality of client service, professionalism and commercial awareness. Our mission is to protect and enhance our clients’ interests through our professionalism, quality, integrity and innovation.

Owner: Bridge Brokers

Brunel Group

3 Temple Quay, Temple Back East, Bristol BS1 6DZ

Website: www.brunel-group.co.uk

Contact name: Russell Lane

MD/chairman: Russell Lane (CEO)

Tel: +44 (0) 117 325 2224

Email: [email protected]

Main location: Bristol

Additional branches: Seven

Staff numbers (total): 150 approx.

Major specialisms: Professional indemnity insurance, retail, haulage, employee benefits.

Major trading subsidiaries: Brunel Professions, Brunel Insurance Brokers.

Acquisitions in past two years: Glentworth Insurance Services

What we are: Independent insurance brokers

Vision/background: Brunel started in 2005 to provide independent broking solutions to businesses throughout the UK. Brunel has had 15 years of growth, year on year, and is now one of the UK’s largest independent brokers. The plan is to continue to organically grow over future years.

Owner: Privately owned by directors and employees.

Circle Insurance Services

118 Holyhead Road, Coventry CV1 3LY

Website: www.circlegroup.co.uk

Contact name: A.J. Norcott

MD/chairman: A.J. Norcott

Main location: Coventry

Additional branches: London, Glasgow, Cardiff, Nottingham, Congleton, Malvern, Southampton.

Staff numbers (total): 120

Staff numbers (commercial lines only): 100

Major specialisms: Corporate

What we are: A family business.

Vision/background: To serve our clients.

Owner: Independent

Kelliher Insurance Group

John Stow House, 18 Bevis Marks, London EC3A 7JB

Website: www.kelliherinsurancegroup.co.uk

Contact name: Imogen Coggan

MD/chairman: Imogen Coggan

Tel: 0207 623 4957

Email: [email protected]

Company Twitter account:

@kerrylondon

Main location: London

Additional branches: Twickenham, Godalming, Watford.

Staff numbers (total): 141

Major specialisms: Construction, property, sports and leisure, healthcare, manufactures.

Major trading subsidiaries: Kerry London Limited, Trade Direct Insurance Services Limited.

What we are: Kelliher Insurance Group is a leading independent broking group offering complete insurance solutions for clients across a range of specialisms and market sectors.

Vision/background: To be recognised and respected throughout the industry by clients, insurers, competitors and employees as the insurance broker that delivers.

Owner: Joseph Kelliher

Thomas Carroll Group

Pendragon House, Crescent Road, Caerphilly CF83 1XX

T L Dallas Group

Dallas House, Low Moor, Bradford

BD12 0HF

Website: www.tldallas.com

Contact name: Mike Martin

MD/chairman: Polly Staveley

Tel: 01274 465500

Email: [email protected]

Company Twitter account:

@TLDallasGroup

Main location: Bradford

Additional branches: Belfast, Edinburgh, Falkirk, Glasgow, Honley, Lerwick, London, Stockport, West Byfleet.

Staff numbers (total): 120

Staff numbers (commercial lines only): 98

Major specialisms: Property owners, trade credit insurance, motor trade/SDH, construction/plant.

Major trading subsidiaries: T L Dallas & Co, T L Dallas (City), T L Dallas (Scotland), T L Dallas (NI).

What we are: A 100-year-old independent commercial and credit insurance brokerage with high net worth private clients and a member of UNA Alliance.

Vision/background: To continue to grow profitably by attracting individuals and teams. We deliver traditional high quality service utilising modern business methods and systems. Our values: trust, integrity, commitment, collaboration. UNA Alliance membership means stronger insurer relationships, allows us sit round the table with like minded colleagues and enhances our proposition to our clients and our people.

Owner: Privately owned.

Sutton Winson

St James House, Grosvenor Road, Twickenham TW1 4AJ