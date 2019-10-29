Top 100 2019 - £50m to £74.99m
BHIB Insurance Brokers • Bridge Insurance Brokers • Brunel Group • Circle Insurance Services • Kelliher Insurance Group • Thomas Carroll Group • TL Dallas • Sutton Winson
BHIB Insurance Brokers
AGM House, 3 Barton Close, Grove Park, Enderby, Leicester LE19 1SJ
Website: www.bhibinsurance.co.uk, www.churchillins.co.uk, www.brokerbility.co.uk
Contact name: Ajay Mistry
MD/chairman: Ashwin Mistry
Tel: 07743453279
Email: [email protected]
Company Twitter account:
@bhibinsurance, @Brokerbility_BB, @Churchill_CiC
Main location: Leicester
Additional branches: Northampton, Maidstone, North London.
Staff numbers (total): 146
Staff numbers (commercial lines only): 75 (BHIB & Churchill including SME broking), 10 (claims), seven (private clients HNW), seven (employee benefits).
Major specialisms: Contracting and manufacturing, welfare, transport and logistics, professions, private clients, employee benefits, SME, charities, local councils, professional indemnity.
Major trading subsidiaries: BHIB, Churchill Insurance Consultants.
Acquisitions in past two years: We acquired a book of business covering four affinity sectors from Aon in September 2017.
What we are: The largest independent insurance broker in the East Midlands who can cover all routes to market – face to face over the phone, and wholesale.
Vision/background: Our vision is to be the broker of choice for our clients of all sizes. We champion and give a voice to the professional independent broker through the Brokerbility Network. This is a network of circa 30 like-minded, independent brokers across the country. Collectively, Brokerbility place in excess of £500m premium into the insurance market.
Owner: Ashwin Mistry
Bridge Insurance Brokers
Cobac House, 14-16 Charlotte Street, Manchester M1 4FL
Website: www.bridgeinsurance.co.uk
Contact name: Roger Potts
MD/CEO: Roger Potts
Tel: 0161 236 6969
Email: [email protected]
Company Twitter account:
@Bridge_Tweets_
Main location: Manchester
Additional branches: London
Staff numbers (total): 102
Staff numbers (commercial lines only): 98
Major specialisms: Real estate, corporate, international and global, specialist risks, schemes.
What we are: We are a leading independent corporate insurance broker, delivering bespoke non-conventional insurance solutions to a broad spectrum of clients from those engaged in hazardous activities through to insurance schemes for professions and trades.
Vision/background: Our vision and mission are both very clear and client-focused.
Vision/background: To be the corporate insurance broker of choice, valued for our technical excellence, high quality of client service, professionalism and commercial awareness. Our mission is to protect and enhance our clients’ interests through our professionalism, quality, integrity and innovation.
Owner: Bridge Brokers
Brunel Group
3 Temple Quay, Temple Back East, Bristol BS1 6DZ
Website: www.brunel-group.co.uk
Contact name: Russell Lane
MD/chairman: Russell Lane (CEO)
Tel: +44 (0) 117 325 2224
Email: [email protected]
Main location: Bristol
Additional branches: Seven
Staff numbers (total): 150 approx.
Major specialisms: Professional indemnity insurance, retail, haulage, employee benefits.
Major trading subsidiaries: Brunel Professions, Brunel Insurance Brokers.
Acquisitions in past two years: Glentworth Insurance Services
What we are: Independent insurance brokers
Vision/background: Brunel started in 2005 to provide independent broking solutions to businesses throughout the UK. Brunel has had 15 years of growth, year on year, and is now one of the UK’s largest independent brokers. The plan is to continue to organically grow over future years.
Owner: Privately owned by directors and employees.
Circle Insurance Services
118 Holyhead Road, Coventry CV1 3LY
Website: www.circlegroup.co.uk
Contact name: A.J. Norcott
MD/chairman: A.J. Norcott
Main location: Coventry
Additional branches: London, Glasgow, Cardiff, Nottingham, Congleton, Malvern, Southampton.
Staff numbers (total): 120
Staff numbers (commercial lines only): 100
Major specialisms: Corporate
What we are: A family business.
Vision/background: To serve our clients.
Owner: Independent
Kelliher Insurance Group
John Stow House, 18 Bevis Marks, London EC3A 7JB
Website: www.kelliherinsurancegroup.co.uk
Contact name: Imogen Coggan
MD/chairman: Imogen Coggan
Tel: 0207 623 4957
Email: [email protected]
Company Twitter account:
@kerrylondon
Main location: London
Additional branches: Twickenham, Godalming, Watford.
Staff numbers (total): 141
Major specialisms: Construction, property, sports and leisure, healthcare, manufactures.
Major trading subsidiaries: Kerry London Limited, Trade Direct Insurance Services Limited.
What we are: Kelliher Insurance Group is a leading independent broking group offering complete insurance solutions for clients across a range of specialisms and market sectors.
Vision/background: To be recognised and respected throughout the industry by clients, insurers, competitors and employees as the insurance broker that delivers.
Owner: Joseph Kelliher
Thomas Carroll Group
Pendragon House, Crescent Road, Caerphilly CF83 1XX
T L Dallas Group
Dallas House, Low Moor, Bradford
BD12 0HF
Website: www.tldallas.com
Contact name: Mike Martin
MD/chairman: Polly Staveley
Tel: 01274 465500
Email: [email protected]
Company Twitter account:
@TLDallasGroup
Main location: Bradford
Additional branches: Belfast, Edinburgh, Falkirk, Glasgow, Honley, Lerwick, London, Stockport, West Byfleet.
Staff numbers (total): 120
Staff numbers (commercial lines only): 98
Major specialisms: Property owners, trade credit insurance, motor trade/SDH, construction/plant.
Major trading subsidiaries: T L Dallas & Co, T L Dallas (City), T L Dallas (Scotland), T L Dallas (NI).
What we are: A 100-year-old independent commercial and credit insurance brokerage with high net worth private clients and a member of UNA Alliance.
Vision/background: To continue to grow profitably by attracting individuals and teams. We deliver traditional high quality service utilising modern business methods and systems. Our values: trust, integrity, commitment, collaboration. UNA Alliance membership means stronger insurer relationships, allows us sit round the table with like minded colleagues and enhances our proposition to our clients and our people.
Owner: Privately owned.
Sutton Winson
St James House, Grosvenor Road, Twickenham TW1 4AJ
