Top 100 2019 - £100m to £199.99m

This article was funded by a third party, but the funder had no editorial control.

A-Plan Group • Alan Boswell Group • Bollington • Brightside Group • Clear Insurance Management • Ethos Broking • Granite Group • Integro Group • James Hallam • Lycetts • Simply Business (Xbridge) • Verlingue (UK) (incorporating ICB Group and Finch Insurance Brokers)

A-Plan Group

2 Des Roches Square, Witney, Oxon OX28 4LE

Website: www.aplan.co.uk

Contact name: Carl Shuker

MD/chairman: Carl Shuker (CEO), Max Carruthers (chairman).

Tel: 01993 893311

Email: [email protected]

Company Twitter account:

@aplaninsurance

Main location: Witney

Additional branches: 28 commercial offices.

Staff numbers (total): 381 (all commercial).

Major trading subsidiaries: A-Plan Holdings, Endsleigh Insurances (Brokers).

Acquisitions in past two years: Endsleigh, Oliver and Sanders, plus a number of book purchases.

What we are: A multi-channel commercial broker operating mainly within the SME and commercial space, providing local client servicing through our growing network of commercial offices.

Vision/background: The commercial business has been established over the last 10 years, and been built by delivering high quality local service to our business communities, and strong underwriting results for our underwriter partners. Endsleigh has a very strong heritage in the education sector, which it continues to develop and grow.

Owner: Management and private equity.

Alan Boswell Group is based in Norwich

Alan Boswell Group

Harbour House, 126 Thorpe Road, Norwich NR1 1UL

Website: www.alanboswell.com

Contact name: Alan Boswell

MD/chairman: Chris Gibbs, Alan Boswell.

Tel: 01603 218000

Email: [email protected]

Company Twitter account:

@ABGroup

Main location: Norwich

Additional branches: Attleborough, Boston, Bury St Edmunds, Cambridge, Grimsby, Peterborough.

Staff numbers (total): 361

Staff numbers (commercial lines only): 190

Major specialisms: Property

Major trading subsidiaries: Alan Boswell Insurance Brokers, Alan Boswell Insurance Services, Alan Boswell Insurance Management, Alan Boswell Insurance Advisers, S-Tech Insurance Services.

What we are: Alan Boswell Group is a leading UK independent insurance broker and one of the eastern region’s largest independent financial planners.

Vision/background: Alan Boswell Group is the natural choice for friendly, expert advice on insurance, risk management and financial services. With more than 35 years’ experience, our longevity and reputation are the result of doing things a little differently – of going the extra mile for our clients, our people and our communities.

Owner: Alan Boswell

Bollington

Adlington Court, Adlington, Macclesfield, Cheshire SK10 4NL

Website: www.bollington.com

Contact name: Rachel Aston

MD/chairman: Paul Moors

Tel: 01625 574342

Email: [email protected]

Company Twitter account:

@Boll_Insurance

Main location: Sale, Manchester.

Additional branches: Three

Staff numbers (total): 400

Staff numbers (commercial lines only): 370

Major specialisms: Motor trade, fleet, care and charity, commercial vehicle.

Major trading subsidiaries: Bollington Insurance Brokers, F Wilson (Insurance Brokers), Bollington Underwriting.

What we are: Niche commercial specialists.

Vision/background: A plan to grow organically, through specialisms, niches, and via acquisition.

Owner: Inflexion PE and management.

Brightside Group

Brightside Park, Severn Bridge, Aust, Bristol BS35 4BL

Website: www.brightsidegroup.co.uk

Contact name: Brendan McCafferty

MD/chairman: Brendan McCafferty

Tel: + 44 (0) 1454 636353

Email: [email protected]

Company Twitter account:

@brightsidegrp

Main location: Aust, Bristol

Additional branches: Torquay, Southampton.

Staff numbers (total): 482

Major specialisms: Car, van, home, business and commercial.

Major trading subsidiaries: One Insurance Services, ProSport, IQED, Quote Exchange.

What we are: Brightside Group is a leading UK insurance broker that delivers car, home and business insurance to our customers across the UK.

Vision/background: Our long-term aim is to become a top 10 UK broker and we will achieve this by combining new technology with our customer-focused people and culture to offer our customers an unrivalled service with great products at a fair price.

Owner: Anacap Financial Partners is adviser to funds that own Brightside Group.

Clear Insurance Management

1 Great Tower Street, London EC3 5AA

Website: www.thecleargroup.com

Contact name: Howard Lickens

MD/chairman: Howard Lickens (CEO)

Tel: 0208 329 4900

Email: [email protected]

Main location: London

Additional branches: Maidstone, Alcester, Cranleigh, Leamington, Spalding.

Staff numbers (total): 270

Staff numbers (commercial lines only): 260

Major specialisms: Property owners, construction and legal indemnities.

Major trading subsidiaries: MPW, Morrison Edwards.

Acquisitions in past two years: Genavco, Robert Alexander, John Ansell & Morrison Edwards.

What we are: An ambitious independent focusing on commercial business and niches.

Vision/background: Established in 2001, we have grown primarily by acquisition. We focus on people in general and customers in particular as we build a long term healthy, sustainable business. A leading member of Brokerbility.

Owner: 50% management and 50% private equity (ECI).

Ethos Broking has its headquarters in Knaresborough

Ethos Broking

Grimbald Crag Close, Knaresborough HG5 8PJ

Website: www.ethosbroking.co.uk

Contact name: Bethanny Ash

MD/chairman: Richard Tuplin (MD)

Tel: 01423 554 133

Email: [email protected]

Company Twitter account:

@ethosbroking

Main location: Nationwide

Additional branches: 35

Staff numbers (total): 528

Staff numbers (commercial lines only): 132

Major specialisms: Fleet, commercial combined, property owners.

Major trading subsidiaries: Nine brands.

Acquisitions in past two years: 22

What we are: Ethos Broking acquires majority shares in regional independent brokers who share the same values and culture whilst at the same time retaining their own identities. Ethos is actively working to raise the profile of regional independent broking in the UK and maintain the high street presence which is such a vital part of the UK SME landscape.

Vision/background: Ethos Broking is part of the Bravo Group and in March 2019 rebranded from Broker Network Partners to Ethos Broking to provide clarity and create a sense of purpose.

We believe we have created something different; one which champions the voice of independent broking and allows regional brokers to continue the legacy of their brand, insurer relationships and customer offering. For us it’s about the cultural fit, autonomy, expertise and efficient trading.

Owner: Bravo Investment Holdings

Granite Group

98 Liverpool Road, Formby, Merseyside L37 6BS

Website: www.acorninsure.co.uk

Contact name: Kyle Tyrrell

MD/chairman: Alan Keating (MD), Steve Ashton (chairman).

Tel: 01704 270027

Main location: Liverpool

Additional branches: London, Manchester, Birmingham, Leeds.

Staff numbers (total): 853

Major specialisms: Taxi, non-standard private car.

Major trading subsidiaries: Acorn Insurance & Financial Services, Granite Finance, Prospect Legal.

Acquisitions in past two years: ITD Developers

What we are: The Granite Group is one of the UK’s leading providers for specialist motor insurance.

Vision/background: The Granite Group is the home of specialist and niche insurance.

Owner: A Keating

Integro Group

71 Fenchurch Street, London EC3M 4BS

Website: www.integrogroup.com

Contact name: Bob Pybus

MD/chairman: Andrew Behrends

Tel: 020 3037 8000

Main location: London

Additional branches: 4

Staff numbers (total): 818

Staff numbers (commercial lines only): 241

Major specialisms: Retail specialisms, Hireshield, corporate, mobility, schemes, hnw, solicitors PI, property portfolio.

Major trading subsidiaries: IIB, Tyser & Co, ERM, Galileo.

Acquisitions in past two years: Tyser & Co

What we are: Integro is a global insurance brokerage and specialty risk management firm driven to deliver dedicated, quality insurance brokerage services.

Vision/background: Integro & Tysers provide innovative, personal solutions to a wide variety of commercial and private clients with large, complex or delicate risks and specialised insurance needs. We assess risk and secure competitive insurance programs for: large companies, individuals, group benefits managers, risk managers, insurance companies, captives and risk retention groups.

Owner: Integro LP

James Hallam

5 Lloyds Avenue, London EC3A 3AE

Website: www.jameshallam.co.uk

Contact name: Jackie Knight (marketing and media manager)

MD/chairman: Paul Anscombe

Tel: 020 7977 7888

Email: [email protected]

Company Twitter account:

@JamesHallamUK

Main location: London

Additional branches: Seven

Staff numbers (total): 258

Major specialisms: Hospitality and leisure, ProMed, travel, estates and high net worth household and motor, credit, marine, real estate, professional risks, sport, healthcare and protection, marine cargo, SME, protection and income, town councils, fish wholesalers, association of independent stores.

Acquisitions in past two years: Everard Insurance Brokers, Graybrook Insurance Brokers, WPS Insurance, Rupert Burgoyne, Westscott Insurance Brokers, MRC Insurance, Complete Insurance Solutions, Total Insurance Services.

What we are: James Hallam is a privately owned independent insurance broker and risk manager with locations across the UK. James Hallam is owned by Seventeen Group which has been involved in the insurance sector since 1982. We are chartered insurance brokers and Lloyds brokers.

Vision/background: James Hallam is a truly independent broker and is committed to remaining so. Over 50% of our business is in specialist products and sectors and we plan to grow this percentage over the medium term.

Owner: Seventeen Group

Lycetts

Milburn House, Dean Street, Newcastle-upon-Tyne NE1 1PP

Website: www.lycetts.co.uk

Contact name: Peter Knowles

MD: Charles Foster

Tel: 0845 671 8999

Email: [email protected]

Company Twitter account:

@lycettsrural

Main location: Newcastle

Additional branches: 17

Staff numbers (total): 300

Major specialisms: Rural, equine, commercial, private client and financial services.

Major trading subsidiaries: FMIB, Cliverton, Arbcover.

Acquisitions in past two years: None

What we are: A specialist insurance broker with nearly 60 years’ experience of looking after our clients.

Vision/background: With nearly 60 years’ experience providing specialist insurance solutions to the rural community, bloodstock and commercial enterprises and high net worth individuals, Lycetts truly understands the unique world of their clients delivering exceptional service and attention to detail.

Owner: Ecclesiastical Insurance Group

Simply Business (Xbridge)

99 Gresham St, London EC2V 7NG

Website: www.simplybusiness.co.uk

Contact name: Bea Montoya

MD/chairman: David Kelly

Email: [email protected]

Company Twitter account:

@simplybusiness

Main location: London

Additional branches: Northampton, Boston (US).

Staff numbers (total): 739

Major specialisms: Public liability insurance, professional indemnity insurance, employers’ liability insurance, landlord insurance.

What we are: Simply Business are an online broker for SMEs and landlords – protecting over 600,000 customers with tailored policies.

Vision/background: Simply Business are here to create something better – to support the success of small businesses, to enable our people to thrive, and to have a positive impact on the world at large.

Owner: The Travelers Companies

Verlingue ( UK )’s Neil Campling and Mike Latham

Verlingue ( UK ) (incorporating ICB Group and Finch Insurance Brokers)

ICB Group, Virginia House, 35–51 Station Road, Egham, Surrey TW20 9LB

Finch Insurance Brokers, St Ann’s House, St Ann’s Place, Manchester M2 7LP

Website: www.icbgroupuk.com, www.finchib.co.uk

Contact name: Keit Vende (marketing manager)

CEO/Group MD: Neil Campling / Mike Latham.

Tel: 01784 608100

Email: [email protected]

Company Twitter account:

@icbgroup

Main locations: Egham and Manchester.

Additional branches: Redhill, Sheffield and London.

Staff numbers (total): 170

Staff numbers (commercial lines only): 150

Major specialisms: Corporate, affinity and schemes, food and drink, hospitality and leisure, multinational, technology.

Major trading subsidiaries: ICB Group, Finch Insurance Brokers, Finch Employee Benefits & NBJ London Markets.

Acquisitions in past two years: ICB joined Verlingue in August 2018.

What we are: A corporate broker targeting specialist sectors and connected private clients.

Vision/background: • To be recognised as a prominent independent family owned insurance broker and employee benefits consultancy with a long-term vision in the UK, offering the certainty of long-term relationship with clients, insurers and our people.

• To provide a single stop insurance advisory services to mid-market corporate clients and other clients connected to them.

• To maintain quality relationships with our clients, insurers and other stakeholders.

Owner: SAS Verlingue (France)