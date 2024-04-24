Biba Conference 2024 countdown: Phoenix Specialty’s Tim James

With the Biba Conference looming large, Tim James, managing director of Phoenix Specialty, looks forward to his firm making its debut at the 2024 event and advises everyone to stay hydrated.

Do you have a favourite Biba moment from previous conferences?

Choosing my favourite Biba moment is like trying to pick the best flavour of ice cream – impossible. Let’s just say there’s been laughter, learning and maybe a few instances where the after-party got a little too wild. But, hey, what happens at Biba stays at Biba, right?

If you have a stand at the conference, can you give readers a preview of what they can expect from it?

Phoenix Specialty is excited to make our debut at Biba. You can