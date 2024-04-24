Insurance Age

Biba Conference 2024 countdown: Arc Legal’s Martin Johnson

Martin Johnson Head of Partnerships at Arc Legal
    Insurance Age staff

    Indicative reading time: 2 minutes

As the Biba Conference gets ever closer, Martin Johnson, head of partnerships at Arc Legal, outlines why Manchester trumps London as a location for the event and his fond memories of Bez shaking his maracas.

Do you have a favourite Biba moment from previous conferences?

I have stand-out memories of the year Biba returned to Manchester following a brief foray to London. 

Though in theory, London is a strong choice for any event, it lacked the buzz, the purpose and the focus of Manchester Central as people dipped in and out, and skipped the parties and dinners for the first train home. That first year back felt like a ‘welcome home’.

Go with an open mind and embrace all the opportunities offered

