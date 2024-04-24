Jensten makes third acquisition of the year

Jensten Insurance Brokers has added to its schemes and affinities business with the purchase of Robert Gerrard & Co, an insurance broker specialising in the lift and escalator industry.

Robert Gerrard & Co also provides commercial services to clients across a range of industries, as well as select personal lines products.

The deal will bring in 19 staff and an office located in Chingford. Managing director Carla Preston will continue to lead the business, and will report to Simon Henderson, managing director of schemes and affinities at Jensten.

Last week Jensten announced it had secured £170m in funding over the past six months to help fund a series of upcoming strategic