Industry gears up for 2022 Insurance Day of Giving

Insurance United Against Dementia is preparing for the latest Insurance Day of Giving with several firms already committed to raising money for the Alzheimer’s Society.

The event will take place on 1 December and businesses across the industry including, Axa UK, Axa XL, WTW, Crawford & Company, Sedgwick and Aviva have all pledged to take part in the fundraising and awareness day.

This year, the Zurich Community Trust, Zurich’s charitable arm in the UK, has also offered to champion the day through a matched funding scheme. ZVT will be match funding donations made upon sign up to the day and any fundraising up to £100,000.

Last year individual firms had to