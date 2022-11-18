Industry gears up for 2022 Insurance Day of Giving
Insurance United Against Dementia is preparing for the latest Insurance Day of Giving with several firms already committed to raising money for the Alzheimer’s Society.
The event will take place on 1 December and businesses across the industry including, Axa UK, Axa XL, WTW, Crawford & Company, Sedgwick and Aviva have all pledged to take part in the fundraising and awareness day.
This year, the Zurich Community Trust, Zurich’s charitable arm in the UK, has also offered to champion the day through a matched funding scheme. ZVT will be match funding donations made upon sign up to the day and any fundraising up to £100,000.
Last year individual firms had to
Only users who have a paid subscription or are part of a corporate subscription are able to print or copy content.
To access these options, along with all other subscription benefits, please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk.
You are currently unable to print this content. Please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk to find out more.
You are currently unable to copy this content. Please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk to find out more.
Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.
You may share this content using our article tools. Printing this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/
If you would like to purchase additional rights please email info@insuranceage.co.uk
Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.
You may share this content using our article tools. Copying this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/
If you would like to purchase additional rights please email info@insuranceage.co.uk
Sorry, our subscription options are not loading right now
Please try again later. Get in touch with our customer services team if this issue persists.
New to Insurance Age? View our subscription options
If you already have an account, please sign in here.
You already have an account with us*. Sign in below to continue.
Register
Sign up and gain access to five complimentary news articles every month.
Already have an account? Sign in here
More on Voices
Most read
- Ten ways to combat underinsurance
- Aviva forecasts £25bn UK investment power boost from Solvency II reforms
- Ardonagh posts double digital advisory growth but retail fall
- Capsule and Aviva launch start-up insurance pilot
- FCA to release crucial personal lines value data ‘imminently’
- Beazley raises £350m as it eyes cyber push
- Zurich becomes GAIN’s first Industry Transformer member