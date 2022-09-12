Mistry warns brokers over cost of living crisis as he launches new agency

He added that intermediaries need to ask themselves what they can do about staff who might be struggling, noting the economic environment may also create an opportunity for employers to look at their pay structures to make them fairer.

Mistry commented: “We are doing a lot [at SIB] in terms of campaigning with our committee. A big part of our strategy for the next year is to understand and make sure that [staff] pay is reflective of the job they are doing - so that they are not underpaid.”

Div