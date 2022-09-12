Mistry warns brokers over cost of living crisis as he launches new agency
He added that intermediaries need to ask themselves what they can do about staff who might be struggling, noting the economic environment may also create an opportunity for employers to look at their pay structures to make them fairer.
Mistry commented: “We are doing a lot [at SIB] in terms of campaigning with our committee. A big part of our strategy for the next year is to understand and make sure that [staff] pay is reflective of the job they are doing - so that they are not underpaid.”
Div
Only users who have a paid subscription or are part of a corporate subscription are able to print or copy content.
To access these options, along with all other subscription benefits, please contact [email protected].
You are currently unable to print this content. Please contact [email protected] to find out more.
You are currently unable to copy this content. Please contact [email protected] to find out more.
Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.
You may share this content using our article tools. Printing this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/
If you would like to purchase additional rights please email [email protected]
Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.
You may share this content using our article tools. Copying this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/
If you would like to purchase additional rights please email [email protected]
Sorry, our subscription options are not loading right now
Please try again later. Get in touch with our customer services team if this issue persists.
New to Insurance Age? View our subscription options
If you already have an account, please sign in here.
More on Voices
Most read
- Blog: The rising threat of underinsurance
- In Depth: Underinsurance and the value of risk management
- Former vice-presidents renew call for an independent review of the CII
- Insurers and brokers pay their respects to Queen Elizabeth II
- Biba and FCA call off events in light of Queen Elizabeth's death
- Stubben Edge secures £5.6m investment
- News analysis: HNW - will Aviva’s play for market dominance pay off?