InsurTech Futures: Zego to double workforce after raising $42m

Broker says one of the largest funding rounds for a European start-up will see it move into new territories and expand its bases in the UK, Ireland and Spain.

London-based InsurTech broker Zego has raised $42m (£33.5m) in what it said was one of the largest funding rounds for a European start-up.

The business explained that the money will be used to fund its expansion across Europe, as well as build on its current operations in the UK, Ireland and Spain. It also plans to double its workforce.

The investment round was led by Target Global, an investment firm specialising in the Fintech and mobility space, with other backer including TransferWise founder Taavet Hinrikus.

In total, Zego has now raised more than $51m, with new investors Latitude joining existing backers Balderton Capital and Tom Stafford of DST Global in the latest funding round.

As a result, Target Global’s partner Ben Kaminski and Taavet Hinrikus join Zego’s board.

Sharing economy

Zego launched in 2016 and provides pay-as-you-go insurance for drivers and riders who work flexibly with their own vehicles for companies such as Deliveroo, UberEATS, Jinn and Amazon.

Zego co-founder Harry Franks has previously told Insurance Age that the broker was launched to fill a gap in the market for products aimed at people working in the sharing economy.

Its first product was underwritten by Aviva, and the broker has also partnered with RSA and expanded into fleet with car leasing firm WeFlex.

It also offers scooter, private hire, car and bicycle insurance. The start-up created and launched its 30-day private hire product in under 48 hours in response to the drivers affected by Alpha Insurance’s bankruptcy in May 2018.

Transformation

Sten Saar, chief executive officer and co-founder of Zego, said: “When we built Zego from scratch three years ago, our mission was to transform the insurance sector by creating products which truly reflected the rapidly changing world of transport.

“We’ve already come a long way since then, and the latest funding round paves the way for an exciting new chapter as we expand through Europe.”

He continued: “The world is becoming more urbanised and because of this, we are moving from traditional ownership of vehicles to shared usership.

“This means that the rigid model of insurance that has existed for hundreds of years is no longer fit for purpose. We are extremely proud to be at the forefront of change.”

