Insurance Age

Biba Conference 2024 countdown: LexisNexis’s Dan Cicchetti

Dan Cicchetti_LexisNexis
    • Insurance Age staff

    • Indicative reading time: 4 minutes

  • LinkedIn  
  • Save this article
  • Print this page  

Dan Cicchetti, senior director of client engagement in the UK and Ireland at LexisNexis Risk Solutions, looks forward to showcasing vehicle data solutions on its stand, before heading to Box Bar Manchester for another of its legendary client evenings.

Do you have a favourite Biba moment from previous conferences?

Biba is an incredible event every year, so it makes it pretty difficult to pick one. At a push, I’d have to go for the first Biba conference after the pandemic. It was like we’d never been away, and the excitement from everyone there was something to really appreciate.

The insurance industry is famously social. It was nice to see that the pandemic hadn’t dampened people’s enthusiasm for in-person networking, especially since many

Only users who have a paid subscription or are part of a corporate subscription are able to print or copy content.

To access these options, along with all other subscription benefits, please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk.

You are currently unable to copy this content. Please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk to find out more.

Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.

You may share this content using our article tools. Printing this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/

If you would like to purchase additional rights please email info@insuranceage.co.uk

Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.

You may share this content using our article tools. Copying this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/

If you would like to purchase additional rights please email info@insuranceage.co.uk

Sorry, our subscription options are not loading right now

Please try again later. Get in touch with our customer services team if this issue persists.

New to Insurance Age? View our subscription options

Register

Sign up and gain access to five complimentary news articles every month.

Already have an account? Sign in here

This address will be used to create your account

More on Insight

You need to sign in to use this feature. If you don’t have an Insurance Age account, please register now.

Sign in
You are currently on corporate access.

To use this feature you will need an individual account. If you have one already please sign in.

Sign in.

Alternatively you can request an indvidual account here: