Biba Conference 2024 countdown: LexisNexis’s Dan Cicchetti

Dan Cicchetti, senior director of client engagement in the UK and Ireland at LexisNexis Risk Solutions, looks forward to showcasing vehicle data solutions on its stand, before heading to Box Bar Manchester for another of its legendary client evenings.

Do you have a favourite Biba moment from previous conferences?

Biba is an incredible event every year, so it makes it pretty difficult to pick one. At a push, I’d have to go for the first Biba conference after the pandemic. It was like we’d never been away, and the excitement from everyone there was something to really appreciate.

The insurance industry is famously social. It was nice to see that the pandemic hadn’t dampened people’s enthusiasm for in-person networking, especially since many