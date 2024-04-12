Insurance Age

My Insurance Downtime: LexisNexis Risk Solutions' Andrew Ballard

Andrew Ballard
    • Insurance Age staff

    • Indicative reading time: 3 minutes

  • LinkedIn  
  • Save this article
  • Print this page  

Andrew Ballard, product principal, LexisNexis Risk Solutions, Insurance, offers us a window into his life outside of insurance covering DIY, the music of Terry Hall and the enjoyment of restoring a 1964 Vespa scooter.

We know people in insurance are among the most dedicated and passionate when it comes to loving where they work. But everyone deserves a bit of downtime, which is where this Insurance Age feature comes in, as we focus on what you do in your spare time.

Screen time

I do enjoy the immersive experience of going to the cinema – especially with a big blockbuster style film. The last one I saw was Oppenheimer.

I have a large collection of saved TV shows and, other than the news and some sports events, I

Only users who have a paid subscription or are part of a corporate subscription are able to print or copy content.

To access these options, along with all other subscription benefits, please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk.

You are currently unable to copy this content. Please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk to find out more.

Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.

You may share this content using our article tools. Printing this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/

If you would like to purchase additional rights please email info@insuranceage.co.uk

Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.

You may share this content using our article tools. Copying this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/

If you would like to purchase additional rights please email info@insuranceage.co.uk

Sorry, our subscription options are not loading right now

Please try again later. Get in touch with our customer services team if this issue persists.

New to Insurance Age? View our subscription options

Register

Sign up and gain access to five complimentary news articles every month.

Already have an account? Sign in here

This address will be used to create your account

More on Technology

Applied updates on commercial push

Applied Systems has confirmed Arch Insurance is about to enter the pilot phase of onboarding and will be live on the Applied Epic broker management system in April, with Iprism and Ark to follow and more promised in 2024.

You need to sign in to use this feature. If you don’t have an Insurance Age account, please register now.

Sign in
You are currently on corporate access.

To use this feature you will need an individual account. If you have one already please sign in.

Sign in.

Alternatively you can request an indvidual account here: