Biba Conference 2024 countdown: Applied Systems’ Tom Needs

An advocate of not leaving the Biba Conference early and of the benefits of automation, Tom Needs, CEO of Applied Systems Europe, outlines his thoughts ahead of the upcoming event.

Do you have a favourite Biba moment from previous conferences?

I really love it when we have different partners and customers come together on our stand.

We all benefit from that shared experience and industry collaboration that can only come about when everyone is under one roof. Also, our annual customer event on the Tuesday is always very much enjoyed by everyone who attends.

If you have a stand at the conference, can you give readers a preview of what they can expect from it?

Similar to last