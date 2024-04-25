Biba Conference 2024 countdown: Aurora’s Jan-Vincent Finn

Jan-Vincent Finn, CEO and co-founder at Aurora, recommends people not just focus on the large stands, hails the rise of data-driven platforms and reflects on the ’80s golden age of Manchester music.

What tip(s) would you give to someone going to their first Biba conference?

Meet as many people as possible. The event gives you a great sense of how the insurance ecosystem/value chain is made up and how important the broker community is.

The smaller stands are just as relevant, typically MGAs and start-ups. They will help you to inform an opinion regarding some of the grassroots innovation that is taking place.

The theme of the 2024 Biba Conference is ‘What’s Next?’ – what do you rate as the most