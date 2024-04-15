Recorder to unveil commercial platform for brokers at Biba Conference

Insurtech Recorder will roll out its SME focused software platform at the British Insurance Brokers’ Association’s conference in Manchester next month with a promise to offer a free version exclusively to attendees.

The artificial intelligence enabled product suite, designed specifically for brokers, aims to accelerate digital transformation within UK insurance. It is targeted at data handling and policy management for SMEs business.

The firm detailed it has spent six months refining and testing the product with a selection of broker clients ahead of launching the platform with key components consisting of a small business portal, a broker relational database and insurer-broker connectivity (see box, right)