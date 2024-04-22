Imarket grows to five live broker systems with Bravo Digital Trader
Polaris has added Bravo Digital Trader as the fifth broker system to use imarket, joining its portfolio of Acturis, Applied, Open GI and SSP.
Ardonagh-owned Bravo Networks’ SME e-trade platform went live last month with Zurich writing the first policy.
The system was first unveiled a year before as part of Bravo Networks Accelerator and had originally been scheduled for a Summer 2023 launch.
Insurance Age revealed this February that Bravo Digital Trader was being rolled out.
In an exclusive interview, Phil Bayles, chief commercial officer at Ardonagh Advisory, confirmed it would begin with RSA and Zurich on a tradesman product, listing
