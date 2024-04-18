Biba Conference 2024 countdown: ICEYE’s Paul Sowden

    • Insurance Age staff

    • Indicative reading time: 4 minutes

Paul Sowden, strategic account manager, ICEYE believes his firm will stick out this year as the only one to have a satellite on its stand, and remembers bumping into his first insurance manager who he had not seen for 15 years.

Do you have a favourite Biba moment from previous conferences?

For me Biba is about the people who attend and the opportunity to connect and reconnect, often with those you may not have met for years.

A standout moment for me was when I unexpectedly bumped into my first manager in the insurance industry – someone I had not seen for almost 15 years. He had been integral to setting me on my insurance career path and it was fantastic to be able to catch up after such a long period. Biba provides a

