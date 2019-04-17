InsurTech Futures: Inzura launches dash cam solution

Start-up is backed by former LV boss Phil Bunker and Autoline founder Michael Blaney.

InsurTech start-up Inzura has partnered with MiTAC Digital Technology Corporation (MDT) on a fully integrated telematics dash cam solution for the motor insurance sector.

The business stated that the solution will help provide real-time feedback through its advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) to help reduce accidents, increase safety and increase claims processes.

A spokesperson for Inzura confirmed to Insurance Age that the dash cam solution is available to brokers as well as providers.

Inzura launched in 2016 and is backed by former LV boss Phil Bunker, who is now a non-executive director of AA Insurance, and Michael Blaney, founder and former owner of Autoline Insurance, which was recently bought by Prestige.

The company works with brokers and insurers to deploy smartphone centric digital insurance products.

According to Inzura, the new solution will ensure that providers get access to accident video files within seconds without any intervention from the policyholder.

Premiums

Inzura co-founder and CEO Richard Jelbert commented: “Our app-based telematics solution can now seamlessly manage the Mio Dash Cam and video files without the need for a separate app. It is an industry first and good for customers and insurers.”

He continued: “This technology will allow insurers to offer dash cams effectively for free or at a subsidised rate as part of their policy product due to their significant cost savings ultimately providing lower premiums to drivers.”

