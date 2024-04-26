Biba Conference 2024 countdown: SSP Broker’s Martyn Matthews

With the Biba Conference just weeks away, Martyn Mathews, managing director of SSP Broker, quotes psychologist Carl Jung and recollects getting his kids foam swords and shields.

Do you have a favourite Biba moment from previous conferences?

Oddly, it comes from my children. The Markerstudy stand from some years ago had a full castle which resulted in my kids being gifted foam swords and shields. They’ve never forgotten and ask me every year what I am going to come home with!

If you have a stand at the conference, can you give readers a preview of what they can expect from it?

We at SSP Broker are looking forward to celebrating [on stand D77] a very special birthday with