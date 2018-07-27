InsurTech Futures: Lloyd's Lab to "change people's opinion" of what is possible

Lloyd's head of innovation Trevor Maynard hopes tools developed in its new innovation sandbox will be licensed by companies operating in the global insurance market.

Lloyd’s of London’s InsurTech innovation sandbox, Lloyd’s Lab, will “stimulate the culture of innovation and invite talent from outside of the market in”, according to Lloyd’s head of innovation Trevor Maynard.

“Although we have a strong belief that there’s a huge amount of talent in the market, there’s something really great about getting external perspectives and people that aren’t living and breathing insurance every day in,” He told Insurance Age. “That was where the idea came from.”

Maynard explained that he and his team has been working on the innovation sandbox, which was launched in June, since last year and it was finally approved by Lloyd’s in January 2018.

Pace of change

This is the first time in 330 years that Lloyd’s is opening its doors to the tech start-up and entrepreneur community, and Maynard noted that the initiative had been driven by the pace of technological change.

He added: “The timing is right. Around the world people are consuming insurance differently – not just insurance, but newer generations of people are interacting with technology in a different way.

“Whilst at the moment that’s been mainly in retail, we can expect that to start being embedded in commercial operations as well.”

Applications for the first cohort closed on 22 July and Maynard was pleased with both the quality and the quantity of the applications that had come in.

Ten start-ups will be invited to join the first cohort starting on 8 October, and the second cohort is expected to start in March next year.

Themes

The tech firms will be focusing on four themes and Maynard said he was hoping they would move the questions “forward in a meaningful way”.

“The whole point of this is to make progress,” he added. “Sometimes you try and solve too much in one go and then you never do anything.”

The themes that the first cohort will be focusing on are:

Enhancing the customer experience;

Building a relationship-driven culture for the digital age;

Powering data-driven underwriting;

And creating smart insurance products.

Maynard noted that he would ideally like to see the companies operating in Lloyd’s to see the benefits of the innovation sandbox and license the tools that are developed by the start-ups.

He continued: “The market getting engaged with this and understanding the technologies will also take away a lot of understanding of these new ideas.

“It’s about changing people’s opinion about what can be done and broadening their minds.”

Fast fail

At the time of the launch, Lloyd’s stated that it wants the initiative to be a “fast-track, fast-fail” environment and Maynard explained that “fast fail” was about assessing quickly whether something was working or not.

“We have used the word ‘fail’, but we don’t mean it in the sense of it has been a failure, we mean it in the sense of it will be turned off quickly, but we’ve given it a go.

“Giving it a go is a success really. If you’re really exposing yourself to new ideas you would expect the majority of them not to work.”

Lloyd’s Lab is expected to run twice a year. Maynard concluded: “We’ll keep assessing whether it’s working.

“The hope is to be doing this for several years to come – maybe not in its current form, it may evolve.”

