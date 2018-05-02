Meet the techies: Toby MacLachlan

Toby MacLachlan, managing director of Ignite Insurance Systems, talks us through how software houses can enable brokers to innovate.

What is your company doing in the InsurTech space?

Ignite is a software house for specialist UK brokers. We support products from motorhomes to gadgets, from pets to telematics.

Ignite is driven by our broker base and we enable brokers to leverage their market knowledge through automation and innovation.

Our InsurTech features are that we’re entirely web-based and operate a single code base which allows clients to launch products, reach new distribution channels, and adapt pricing quickly and efficiently, compared to other platforms.

How do you think InsurTech will affect broking in the next five years?

Most brokers realise that 95% of the systems out there were built decades ago and are difficult to change.

There will be plenty of marginal gains in areas like chat-bots, data enrichment, and maybe blockchain, but I don’t honestly think the whole market will be turned upside down in the next five years.

Ignite is constantly innovating in our core systems and investing in exciting new areas like machine learning but there is no denying that the insurance industry moves slowly and to some extent with good reason.

The systems we need to support are large and complex and require robustness and scalability as the first point of call.

Ignite is a modern web-based system and I hope that we’ll be modernising even more of our target market in the next five years.

Should brokers be worried about how InsurTech could disrupt the market?

Brokers shouldn’t be worried. Innovation is not prohibitively expensive or complex if you approach it in the right way.

Ignite’s innovations are driven by what will help our brokers to succeed and leverage their market knowledge or advantage.

So, I hope our brokers are excited by the changes we bring rather than worried!

I personally think the market for motor insurance will shrink notably in the next decade due to autonomous vehicles, but in the short term there are still great opportunities out there.

How can brokers take advantage of InsurTech?

With care. But with an awareness that there is a new breed of software provider emerging, competing to address the market challenges, and more importantly, ensuring brokers can gain the efficiency, administrative and service benefits software houses were originally developed to deliver but currently seem to struggle to provide.