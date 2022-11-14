Qlaims partners with MVP and Ataraxia Network

Under the arrangement, Ataraxia Network Brokers can access bespoke rates for schemes and portfolios, with embedded wordings, as well as accessing the Qlaims Insurance standard policies, which are available via Acturis or the Qlaims web portal.

In the event of a claim, the are able to track claims on QlaimsTrak, a portal that allows brokers and their clients to see the status, and correspondence on claims 24/7.

Dave Clapp, CEO of Minority Venture Partners and Ataraxia, pictured, said: “Qlaims