Simply Business teams up with Equipsme for health plan push

The first phase will see the launch of the Axa-underwritten Equipsme health insurance plan for self-employed customers without employees, with employing businesses able to purchase online from the second half of 2021.

Simply Business UK CEO Alan Thomas, pictured, told Insurance Age: “Covid-19 has had a huge impact on all of us, and that’s especially true for small businesses – so rolling out a health offering to support self-employed people and their families felt crucial. We wanted to offer